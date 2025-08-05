Zaivio Releases SEO Pro to Help Businesses Strengthen Their Online Presence
Frisco, TX, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has launched SEO Pro, a tool designed to help small businesses improve how they appear in search engines. The app generates keyword ideas, meta content, and structural suggestions that can be used to optimize websites, blog posts, and landing pages.
Users enter information about their business, services, or content goals. SEO Pro responds with targeted phrases and formatting guidance that aligns with current best practices—without overcomplicating the process.
“You don’t need to master SEO to benefit from it. This tool helps you take meaningful steps that improve visibility and clarity online.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
SEO Pro is part of Zaivio’s broader mission to make digital tools accessible, understandable, and useful for everyday business needs.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
