Zaivio Introduces Slide Builder to Help Turn Ideas Into Presentations
Frisco, TX, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has released Slide Builder, a tool that helps small businesses create structured, thoughtful presentation decks. Whether it’s a pitch, a proposal, or an internal update, the app helps organize content in a clear sequence with suggested titles, bullet points, and layout cues.
Users start by describing the topic and purpose of the presentation. Slide Builder then develops a slide-by-slide outline that can be customized, expanded, or exported into a visual format.
“A good presentation doesn’t start with design. It starts with clear thinking. This tool helps you build that foundation before you open any software.”
– Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Slide Builder is one of many tools in the Zaivio platform created to support effective communication and thoughtful planning across every kind of audience.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
