Zaivio Releases Voice App to Help Businesses Shape Content in the Right Tone
Frisco, TX, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio introduces Voice, a tool designed to help users rewrite or enhance content for different tones, formats, or audiences. Whether crafting a podcast script, revising a company message, or adjusting a piece of marketing copy, Voice helps shape the language without losing the original meaning.
Users submit their content and select a target tone—such as confident, friendly, professional, or conversational. Voice then returns a revised version that matches the tone and improves flow, clarity, and cohesion.
“How you say something matters as much as what you say. Voice helps make sure your message lands the way you intended.”
– Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Voice is part of the Zaivio suite built to support authentic, thoughtful communication across all areas of business.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
