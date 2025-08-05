Dr. Gayle Ford’s New Book, "Morning Glorie," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Dislikes Her Nickname Until She Learns the Special Meaning Behind It
Greenville, SC, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Gayle Ford, a passionate early childhood educator and has worked in early childhood education for over thirty years, has completed her most recent book, “Morning Glorie”: a riveting story of a young girl who insists her family stop using her nickname, until she discovers its importance and history.
“‘Morning Glorie’ is a story of a little girl who is frustrated that her family does not call her by her given name,” writes Dr. Ford. “They insist on calling her Glorie instead of Gloria. She dislikes her nickname and insists that they call her by her given name until she discovers the special meaning and heritage behind it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Gayle Ford’s book is a heartfelt story that’s sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Gloria’s journey to find out why her family insists on calling her by her nickname, and her eventual acceptance of his moniker.
With vibrant artwork to help bring Dr. Ford’s story to life, “Morning Glorie” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Morning Glorie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
