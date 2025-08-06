Victor Ruthenbeck’s New Book, "The Desk," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Must Help His Pen Pal from the Past Solve an Eighty-Year-Old Mystery
Liberty Lake, WA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Victor Ruthenbeck, a former journalist and screenplay writer, who attended Washington State University for both English and business, has completed his most recent book “The Desk”: a captivating novel that follows a young boy who is somehow able to communicate with a pen pal from eighty years in the past and must find a way to help her out of the trouble she is facing.
“It’s 1976 and twelve-year-old Timothy Deckel has a problem,” shares Ruthenbeck. “His new pen pal, Mabel, is in serious trouble and desperately needs his help. The only problem is that Mabel lives eighty years in the past. His only means of communicating with her is by letter through his newly acquired antique mail desk. Partnering with his best friend, Will, they set out to assist Mabel in any way they can. They soon discover that the dangers she faces in her time may not have been fully resolved. As the boys aid Mabel to help uncover clues to the perils surrounding her, they quickly find themselves in similar danger. While the past races to meet the future, an eighty-year-old unsolved mystery begins to unfold, one in which Mabel’s outcome directly affects their very survival.”
Published by Fulton Books, Victor Ruthenbeck’s book is a fast-paced thriller that intricately weaves the past and the present into an unforgettable rollercoaster ride of adventure. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Desk” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Desk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
