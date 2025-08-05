Michael Hays’s New Book, "Life According to Michael Hays," is a Poignant Collection of Observations and Sayings by the Author That Reflect Upon His Experiences in Life
Minneapolis, MN, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Hays has completed his most recent book, “Life According to Michael Hays”: a thought-provoking assortment of ruminations and sayings by the author inspired by his own observations and experiences throughout life, inviting readers to reflect upon their own journeys through the author’s words and advice.
Author Michael Hays grew up in Edina, Minnesota, and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in 1989. He later earned a master’s degree in sociology from Indiana University. He currently lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and works for the Michael Hays Company, a small residential and commercial painting company. He frequents Westminster Presbyterian church in downtown Minneapolis and volunteers for the Boy Scout camp sponsored by the church.
“These are aphorisms that I try and live by,” writes Hays. “They are easy for me to write, and I feel privileged to be able to share them with readers. It’s part of my plan to make this world better by offering advice on how to live. The first aphorism is real. A person must first defend themselves in life, if not mentally, then physically if necessary. It is sometimes a hostile world, and a person has to fight for their freedom. I say be free and pursue your dreams. Get educated and make good choices.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Hays’s book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing life advice and valuable lessons with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, “Life According to Michael Hays” promises to capture the hearts and minds of readers with its blend of humor, sincerity, and honesty, promising to have a vital impact for anyone looking to make positive changes in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Life According to Michael Hays” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Michael Hays grew up in Edina, Minnesota, and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in 1989. He later earned a master’s degree in sociology from Indiana University. He currently lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and works for the Michael Hays Company, a small residential and commercial painting company. He frequents Westminster Presbyterian church in downtown Minneapolis and volunteers for the Boy Scout camp sponsored by the church.
“These are aphorisms that I try and live by,” writes Hays. “They are easy for me to write, and I feel privileged to be able to share them with readers. It’s part of my plan to make this world better by offering advice on how to live. The first aphorism is real. A person must first defend themselves in life, if not mentally, then physically if necessary. It is sometimes a hostile world, and a person has to fight for their freedom. I say be free and pursue your dreams. Get educated and make good choices.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Hays’s book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing life advice and valuable lessons with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, “Life According to Michael Hays” promises to capture the hearts and minds of readers with its blend of humor, sincerity, and honesty, promising to have a vital impact for anyone looking to make positive changes in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Life According to Michael Hays” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories