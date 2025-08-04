Kathleen Hoar’s New Book, "Mama's Girls," is a Charming Story That Follows Two Sisters Who Begin to Make Trouble After They Find Out Their Mother is Going to Have a Baby
Burton, OH, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathleen Hoar, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a retired nurse of forty-four years, has completed her most recent book, “Mama's Girls”: a heartfelt tale that follows two young girls who must learn to adjust when their mother announces she is going to have another baby.
Hoar begins her tale, “Taylor and Poppy were two little girls who lived in a house full of love. Mama would spend hours with them. They would go outside for walks or play in their land of make-believe. Their days were filled with laughter and giggles. Mama always made sparkle and shine days.
“... One day they were told Mama was going to have a baby. The sisters did not like this news at all. They didn’t want anything to change. They wanted Mama for themselves, so they started doing things to make Mama notice them more.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen Hoar’s book is a beautiful story about learning to love one's family and accept whatever changes may come about as it grows. With colorful and vibrant artwork to bring Hoar’s story to life, “Mama’s Girls” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Mama's Girls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
