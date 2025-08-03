Nitric Entertainment Group=NEG Announces 4 Días Después Debut Single
4 Días Después Debut Single Contraste
Los Angeles, CA, August 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LOS ANGELES, CA--August 4, 2025--Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG announces the release of 4 Días Después debut single titled "Contraste" available on digital platforms starting August 4, 2025. This is in cooperation with Los Angeles based Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG. This is the second time that Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG has had the opportunity to with an international act. "Contraste" is an intense blend of pop punk with elements of easycore, exploring the emotional tension between the eternal and the fleeting. The song was produced by Juan Carrillo, a musician from Bogotá and active member of two progressive metal bands in the city. Through raw guitars and overflowing energy, the song reflects on the emptiness left by the temporary and the fullness that comes from knowing God. This release marks the official debut of 4 Días Después, a project that bursts onto the alternative scene with an authentic approach and no hunger for fame. The single will be available on major digital music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, and Amazon Music, delivering its message and sound directly to a new generation of listeners.
About 4 Días Después:
4 Días Después is an independent music project created and led by Bogotá's Isaac Aranda, who is also the composer of the song "Contraste." The project is rooted in pop punk and easycore, heavily influenced by the sound of the Californian scene. It was born from the desire to dare to take action: to record songs written long ago and share them with friends, without seeking fame or recognition, but simply to offer music to those who need or enjoy it. With a sound full of emotion, the project debuts with "Contraste," an honest, vulnerable, and free-spirited introduction.
Contact:
Media Relations
Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG
(213)394-5673
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
