Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "Christmas at Nana’s," is a Charming Children’s Story About a Family Tradition During Christmas
Recent release “Christmas at Nana’s” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a delightful, illustrated tale that highlights the importance of sharing and spending quality time with family members during the holidays.
Lansing, MI, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Rogers, who is from Hickman, Kentucky, has completed her new book, “Christmas at Nana’s”: an enchanting children’s story that introduces Kiari, who learns that other family members have specialties to share, and that helping others is a must.
Author Sharon Rogers graduated with a bachelor’s degree in home economics, majoring in child development from Murray State University, and holds a master’s degree in education, instructional technology from American InterContinental University. She uses her past and present experiences to uplift young children and motivate them to be all they can be, no matter their age. She spends her free time shopping, braiding hair, writing children’s stories and poetry, running the Mrs. Sharon Reading Corner for young children online, and spending time with her family and Christian friends. She currently resides in Lansing, Michigan, with her wonderful husband, Alfonso.
Rogers writes, “Every morning, we woke up to the smell of bacon, eggs, cinnamon rolls, fruit, and coffee for the adults. We got up eat and followed Nana’s schedule of events. We decorated the house. We fed the unhoused and passed out hats, gloves, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, blankets, and small bags and boxes of Nana special treats.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Rogers’s memorable tale takes place in Michigan while Kiari is on Christmas break. This book shows a special family bond. It tells the importance of giving back and spending quality time with the whole family.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Christmas at Nana’s” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
