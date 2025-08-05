Author Coty Carter’s New Book, "The Andari Stone: Insurrection," is a Compelling Fantasy Novel That Follows a Former Dwarf King as He Journeys to Free His People
Recent release “The Andari Stone: Insurrection” from Page Publishing author Coty Carter is a captivating tale that centers around Weslund Thryson, former king of the dwarves of Tridelan, who ventures to retake his crown and free his people from their elven rulers. Along the way, Thryson enlists the help of an old friend, whose past comes to light as a dangerous new enemy rears its head.
Ringgold, GA, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coty Carter, a loving husband and father of two who enjoys trying new recipes, reading up on WWII history, or spending time with his family, has completed his new book, “The Andari Stone: Insurrection”: a gripping story that centers around a former dwarven king who sets out to reclaim his throne and free his people as a terrifying goes threatens to conquer their entire realm.
“After nearly two centuries of being the subjugate of the elven Ethaldarin Realm, the dwarves of Tridelan have reached a breaking point,” writes Carter. “Weslund Thryson, the former king of Tridelan who abdicated his throne, seeks aid from an old friend, Thain Stonebourne, to retake his crown and his people’s stolen freedom.
“Encountering new friends and foes, they make their journey across the continent of Ethos from the Etamin Empire’s capital city of Vernasa to the dilapidated dwarvin cities of Horndal and Hazunderfell. Along the way, new revelations are found about Thain’s two-thousand-year-old past, and a potentially new threat emerges who seeks to be reunited with the Andari Stone, a powerful artifact from a time when the Andari once ruled the entirety of Ethos.”
Published by Page Publishing, Coty Carter’s engaging series will transport readers as they follow Weslund and Thain’s journey to free their people and save all of Ethos before its too late. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Andari Stone: Insurrection” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “The Andari Stone: Insurrection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
