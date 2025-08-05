Author Coty Carter’s New Book, "The Andari Stone: Insurrection," is a Compelling Fantasy Novel That Follows a Former Dwarf King as He Journeys to Free His People

Recent release “The Andari Stone: Insurrection” from Page Publishing author Coty Carter is a captivating tale that centers around Weslund Thryson, former king of the dwarves of Tridelan, who ventures to retake his crown and free his people from their elven rulers. Along the way, Thryson enlists the help of an old friend, whose past comes to light as a dangerous new enemy rears its head.