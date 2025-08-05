Author David Schwinger’s New Book, “Murder Was the Only Option: An Amy Bell Mystery,” Follows Detective Amy Bell as She Investigates a Shocking Double Homicide

Recent release “Murder Was the Only Option: An Amy Bell Mystery” from Page Publishing author David Schwinger follows super sleuth Amy Bell as she is called upon to investigate the double homicide of a young married woman and a conman. But as she looks into the backgrounds of both victims, Amy soon discovers their shocking pasts and fails to find any suspects without strong alibis.