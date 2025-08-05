Author David Schwinger’s New Book, “Murder Was the Only Option: An Amy Bell Mystery,” Follows Detective Amy Bell as She Investigates a Shocking Double Homicide
Recent release “Murder Was the Only Option: An Amy Bell Mystery” from Page Publishing author David Schwinger follows super sleuth Amy Bell as she is called upon to investigate the double homicide of a young married woman and a conman. But as she looks into the backgrounds of both victims, Amy soon discovers their shocking pasts and fails to find any suspects without strong alibis.
Wimauma, FL, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Schwinger has completed his new book, “Murder Was the Only Option: An Amy Bell Mystery”: a fascinating new installment in the Amy Bell murder mystery series that follows the titular detective as she investigates a shocking double homicide that leads to dead ends and shocking truths about the victims.
Author David Schwinger is retired, having spent his entire career teaching mathematics at City College, City University of New York. He now lives in Florida with his wife, Sherryl, whom he met when she was his student. In addition to having written eighteen Amy Bell murder mysteries, David composes songs and plays trivia and pickleball. He and Sherryl have traveled to over 130 countries. David began his mystery-writing career in 2013, upon the urging of his wife.
“When James Mandoor, founder and president of Mandoor Specialty Insurance (MSI), married his recently hired receptionist, Elaine, who was half his age, many people were not very optimistic regarding the future of the marriage,” writes Schwinger. “But two years later, both Elaine and James seemed to be very happily married and very much in love.
“Then the Yonkers police found the bodies of Elaine, and also that of a con man / ladies’ man named Gary, on the floor of a small secluded cabin, owned by MSI. Both had been shot dead.
“The three VPs of MSI got together to retain the services of smart, sexy supersleuth Amy Bell to investigate the double murder. She soon discovered that Elaine’s past behavior was very far from squeaky-clean, and there were several people who had reasons to want her dead. The same for Gary, in spades!
“However, many of Amy’s suspects had good alibis, and others passed lie detector tests. Clearly, Amy was missing something—something big—while her chances to find some sort of new evidence were running thin. Could she somehow break through and solve the double murder?”
Published by Page Publishing, David Schwinger’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Amy Bell’s desperate search for the killer. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Murder Was the Only Option” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the shocking end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Murder Was the Only Option: An Amy Bell Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author David Schwinger is retired, having spent his entire career teaching mathematics at City College, City University of New York. He now lives in Florida with his wife, Sherryl, whom he met when she was his student. In addition to having written eighteen Amy Bell murder mysteries, David composes songs and plays trivia and pickleball. He and Sherryl have traveled to over 130 countries. David began his mystery-writing career in 2013, upon the urging of his wife.
“When James Mandoor, founder and president of Mandoor Specialty Insurance (MSI), married his recently hired receptionist, Elaine, who was half his age, many people were not very optimistic regarding the future of the marriage,” writes Schwinger. “But two years later, both Elaine and James seemed to be very happily married and very much in love.
“Then the Yonkers police found the bodies of Elaine, and also that of a con man / ladies’ man named Gary, on the floor of a small secluded cabin, owned by MSI. Both had been shot dead.
“The three VPs of MSI got together to retain the services of smart, sexy supersleuth Amy Bell to investigate the double murder. She soon discovered that Elaine’s past behavior was very far from squeaky-clean, and there were several people who had reasons to want her dead. The same for Gary, in spades!
“However, many of Amy’s suspects had good alibis, and others passed lie detector tests. Clearly, Amy was missing something—something big—while her chances to find some sort of new evidence were running thin. Could she somehow break through and solve the double murder?”
Published by Page Publishing, David Schwinger’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Amy Bell’s desperate search for the killer. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Murder Was the Only Option” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the shocking end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Murder Was the Only Option: An Amy Bell Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories