Author Ann Leslie’s New Book, "Determined by Thou Greatest," is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir Detailing How God Has Stood by the Author Through Her Struggles

Recent release “Determined by Thou Greatest” from Page Publishing author Ann Leslie is a thought-provoking and engaging autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects on her life journey, exploring the trials and triumphs she has endured and how God has helped to guide her through it all as her savior.