Author Ann Leslie’s New Book, "Determined by Thou Greatest," is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir Detailing How God Has Stood by the Author Through Her Struggles
Recent release “Determined by Thou Greatest” from Page Publishing author Ann Leslie is a thought-provoking and engaging autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects on her life journey, exploring the trials and triumphs she has endured and how God has helped to guide her through it all as her savior.
New York, NY, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ann Leslie, who was raised in a small community and is guided by her sense of faith, has completed her new book, “Determined by Thou Greatest”: a powerful and gripping account that reveals how God has served as a beacon of hope in the author’s life, helping her through moments of trial and tragedy to find the light once more.
“The determining factor of the ultimate destination is already put in place by the author of your life—God,” writes Leslie. “He motivates us to be the best we can be the entire journey! I invite you to take the necessary steps gathered from this book for your journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ann Leslie’s enthralling tale is a beautiful testament to the strength and resilience that can be drawn upon when one opens themselves up to God’s presence in their lives. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Determined by Thou Greatest” is a moving memoir that’s sure to leave a lasting impression and inspire readers to deepen their bonds with their Lord and Savior.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Determined by Thou Greatest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“The determining factor of the ultimate destination is already put in place by the author of your life—God,” writes Leslie. “He motivates us to be the best we can be the entire journey! I invite you to take the necessary steps gathered from this book for your journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ann Leslie’s enthralling tale is a beautiful testament to the strength and resilience that can be drawn upon when one opens themselves up to God’s presence in their lives. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Determined by Thou Greatest” is a moving memoir that’s sure to leave a lasting impression and inspire readers to deepen their bonds with their Lord and Savior.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Determined by Thou Greatest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories