Author Captain Rami Geffner MD’s New Book, "How to Buy Your First Boat," is a Comprehensive Guide to Help Readers Consider Everything Associated with Buying a Boat
Recent release “How to Buy Your First Boat” from Page Publishing author Captain Rami Geffner MD is a thorough and engaging guide that explores a variety of topics concerning purchasing a boat for the first time. From considering types of boats to setting a budget, Dr. Geffner shares his expertise and love of boating to help readers from all backgrounds make the best choice for them.
Lavallette, NJ, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Captain Rami Geffner MD, who earned a medical degree from the New Jersey School of Medicine in Newark, New Jersey, has completed his new book, “How to Buy Your First Boat”: a riveting guide to navigating the process of purchasing one’s first boat.
“To buy your first boat, you must ask yourself a number of questions like assessing your needs and budget, determining your boating goals, considering types of boats, and setting a realistic budget,” writes Dr. Geffner. “Therefore, in reading this book, you will be guided in exploring different types of boats, understanding boat features and options, assessing whether you want to purchase a new vs. used boat, understanding ownership costs, and finding the right boat for yourself and your family. You will be guided as to how to inspect and sea-trial your potential boat and negotiate the price. You will also need to know what to do with your new or used boat after your purchase. This book will guide and help you through the process.”
Published by Page Publishing, Captain Rami Geffner MD’s captivating series is inspired by the author’s love of boating and enduring connection to the ocean, which has been a steadfast presence throughout his life. Drawing upon years of boating experience, Dr. Geffner shares his knowledge to help his readers gain the confidence they need to fulfill their dreams of becoming a boat owner.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “How to Buy Your First Boat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
