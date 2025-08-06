Author Captain Rami Geffner MD’s New Book, "How to Buy Your First Boat," is a Comprehensive Guide to Help Readers Consider Everything Associated with Buying a Boat

Recent release “How to Buy Your First Boat” from Page Publishing author Captain Rami Geffner MD is a thorough and engaging guide that explores a variety of topics concerning purchasing a boat for the first time. From considering types of boats to setting a budget, Dr. Geffner shares his expertise and love of boating to help readers from all backgrounds make the best choice for them.