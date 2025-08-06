Author Briggette A. Blalock’s New Book, "The Square Hallo," Follows a Single Mother Who Stands by Her Son After He is Falsely Accused of a Crime He Didn’t Commit

Recent release “The Square Hallo” from Page Publishing author Briggette A. Blalock is a stirring and compelling novel that centers around Alice, a single mother and divorcee whose son Jason faces accusations of a crime he swears he never committed, causing her to stand by him as their lives grow ever more complicated.