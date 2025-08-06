Author Briggette A. Blalock’s New Book, "The Square Hallo," Follows a Single Mother Who Stands by Her Son After He is Falsely Accused of a Crime He Didn’t Commit
Recent release “The Square Hallo” from Page Publishing author Briggette A. Blalock is a stirring and compelling novel that centers around Alice, a single mother and divorcee whose son Jason faces accusations of a crime he swears he never committed, causing her to stand by him as their lives grow ever more complicated.
San Leandro, CA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Briggette A. Blalock, a single mother and the founder of BAB Greetings, a fashion platform with Le Galeriste, has completed her new book, “The Square Hallo”: a poignant drama that follows a single mother whose son becomes entangled in a life of crime, causing him to stand by him as he endures baseless accusations that leave a lasting impact on them both.
Born in San Francisco, California, and raised in Oakland, California, author Briggette A. Blalock graduated from City College of San Francisco, Art Instruction Schools, and earned her BA degree in psychology at South University. Alongside her career, the author is dedicated to serving the poor, and likes to draw and paint in her free time. Blalock and her family now reside in San Leandro, California.
“No one ever told Jason his snakeskin suitcase and diamond Longines watch attire would land him a lifestyle of crime in high school,” writes Blalock. “However, his mother, Alice, a thirty-six-year-old divorcee, knew better that her son was up to no good when he recently worked at Werner’s Department Store. She stood by him, a pillar of support, when he was fired and falsely accused of stealing from the cash register.”
Published by Page Publishing, Briggette A. Blalock’s enthralling novel is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on Alice and Jason’s journey to navigate the struggles they now face. Emotionally raw and character-driven, “The Square Hallo” is a spellbinding ride that promises to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Square Hallo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
