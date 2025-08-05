Author Didi Muoghalu’s New Book "Covered by Grace" is a Poignant Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Helped to Guide Her Through the Trials of Her Life

Recent release “Covered by Grace: A Story of Trials, Faith, and Restoration” from Covenant Books author Didi Muoghalu shares the author’s personal story, detailing how her faith in God guided her through life’s challenges and transformed her perspective on family, career, and self-worth. Through this powerful testimony, she hopes to inspire others facing their own trials.