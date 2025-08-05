Author Didi Muoghalu’s New Book "Covered by Grace" is a Poignant Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Helped to Guide Her Through the Trials of Her Life
Recent release “Covered by Grace: A Story of Trials, Faith, and Restoration” from Covenant Books author Didi Muoghalu shares the author’s personal story, detailing how her faith in God guided her through life’s challenges and transformed her perspective on family, career, and self-worth. Through this powerful testimony, she hopes to inspire others facing their own trials.
Richmond, TX, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Didi Muoghalu, an experienced project manager, entrepreneur, and the founder of Bubbles and Balloons, a boutique event planning company, has completed her new book, “Covered by Grace: A Story of Trials, Faith, and Restoration”: a compelling memoir that opens a deeply personal window into the author’s life’s path, sharing a story of faith tested, lessons learned, and a soul restored.
In “Covered by Grace,” author Didi Muoghalu shares a collection of reflective essays and heartfelt insights that invites readers to walk alongside her through pivotal moments that reveal the strength and comfort of unwavering faith. As a present mother, business owner, and project manager, she has faced challenges and heartaches that many will recognize and relate to. Yet it was in these trials that she discovered the beauty of surrender, learning to trust in a divine plan and finding peace in God’s unwavering presence.
“This is my story—a narrative of grace and perseverance. In sharing it, I hope to bless someone somewhere,” writes Muoghalu. “This is a story of grace and strength, guided by God, recounting everything I’ve been through up to this point. I hope it encourages you and teaches you to hold on tightly because God is our Father. He is good and kind, and He will never leave us nor forsake us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Didi Muoghalu’s new book is not simply a memoir but also a guide for anyone searching for meaning and resilience in their own lives. With raw honesty, Muoghalu shares how faith became her anchor during times of doubt, lifting her above fears, insecurities, and societal expectations.
Emotionally stirring and candid, “Covered by Grace” will offer readers the encouragement they need to embrace their own journey, release control over the things they cannot change, and draw strength from the transformative power of grace.
Readers can purchase “Covered by Grace: A Story of Trials, Faith, and Restoration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Covered by Grace,” author Didi Muoghalu shares a collection of reflective essays and heartfelt insights that invites readers to walk alongside her through pivotal moments that reveal the strength and comfort of unwavering faith. As a present mother, business owner, and project manager, she has faced challenges and heartaches that many will recognize and relate to. Yet it was in these trials that she discovered the beauty of surrender, learning to trust in a divine plan and finding peace in God’s unwavering presence.
“This is my story—a narrative of grace and perseverance. In sharing it, I hope to bless someone somewhere,” writes Muoghalu. “This is a story of grace and strength, guided by God, recounting everything I’ve been through up to this point. I hope it encourages you and teaches you to hold on tightly because God is our Father. He is good and kind, and He will never leave us nor forsake us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Didi Muoghalu’s new book is not simply a memoir but also a guide for anyone searching for meaning and resilience in their own lives. With raw honesty, Muoghalu shares how faith became her anchor during times of doubt, lifting her above fears, insecurities, and societal expectations.
Emotionally stirring and candid, “Covered by Grace” will offer readers the encouragement they need to embrace their own journey, release control over the things they cannot change, and draw strength from the transformative power of grace.
Readers can purchase “Covered by Grace: A Story of Trials, Faith, and Restoration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories