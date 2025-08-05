Author DELSCK’s New Book, "Call Me Christian," is a Powerful Read That Explores What It Truly Means to be a Christian and Live in Accordance with Christ’s Teachings
Recent release “Call Me Christian” from Covenant Books author DELSCK is an enlightening and thought-provoking discussion on what it means to live as a Christian, following Christ’s teachings and studying the Word of God in order to lead a life centered around one’s faith and trust in the Lord.
New York, NY, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DELSCK, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who trained in internal medicine through the University of Maryland Medical System at South Baltimore General Hospital, has completed his new book, “Call Me Christian”: a poignant and uplifting read that reveals the incredible blessings available to those who truly exemplify living as Christ intends.
“It is my hope that you will truly study the scriptures,” writes DELSCK. “Study them so slowly and so deliberately. It is not to be at all in a rush, for the one thing that we have is truly time. Let us say you are here today and you are gone tomorrow; there is still time. Have it open up a new world for you. Please know that study is the key. Take it slow. Make the trip worth it. For it is all in God’s time—it is in your time.
“Now, get your Bible out. Slowly, of course. Let’s go!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, DELSCK’s new book is a call to action that will inspire readers from all walks of life to walk in Christ’s teachings, aspiring to follow in his image and accept his love into every aspect of their lives. Based upon the author’s own experiences as a Christian, “Call Me Christian” is sure to serve as a valuable tool for anyone seeking to grow their connectio to the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Call Me Christian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
