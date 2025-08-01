Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America

Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market.