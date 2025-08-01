Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America
Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market.
Portland, ME, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Salmones Austral, a leading global producer of premium Chilean salmon, is proud to announce the appointment of Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America (SANA). In this newly expanded leadership role, Charlotte will oversee all sales, marketing, and operations in the U.S. market, including the continued development of the company’s premium consumer brand, Secret Island.
With over a decade of experience in brand management, sales strategy, and supply chain integration, Charlotte brings deep expertise in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and seafood industries. Since joining Salmones Austral, she has played a critical role in scaling Secret Island’s direct-to-consumer and retail presence, optimizing national logistics partnerships, and expanding foodservice and wholesale channels.
“Charlotte has been instrumental in driving our North American growth strategy,” said Mauricio Toirkens, Managing Director of Salmones Austral. “Her leadership, vision, and dedication to sustainable aquaculture make her the right person to guide our U.S. business into its next phase.”
As Head of U.S. Business, Charlotte will continue to lead strategic partnerships, channel expansion, and innovation initiatives focused on making responsibly raised, flash-frozen Chilean salmon more accessible to American consumers. Her appointment reflects Salmones Austral’s commitment to building a stronger, more responsive presence in one of the world’s most dynamic seafood markets.
“I’m honored to take on this role and continue building Secret Island into a household name for premium frozen seafood,” said Charlotte Redmann. “Our team is passionate about bringing better salmon to more tables—delicious, sustainable, and delivered with care.”
Charlotte is based in Portland, Maine, and will continue to lead operations from the U.S. office.
About Salmones Austral
Salmones Austral is a vertically integrated Chilean salmon company committed to sustainable aquaculture, operational excellence, and quality seafood. With farms in Chilean Patagonia and processing facilities meeting the highest global standards, Salmones Austral exports premium Atlantic and Coho salmon to more than 30 countries.
About Secret Island
Secret Island is the consumer brand of Salmones Austral North America, offering sustainably raised, flash-frozen salmon directly from Chile to kitchens across the U.S. Secret Island combines modern aquaculture with chef-driven flavor to deliver delicious, traceable seafood year-round.
www.secretislandsalmon.com
Contact
Secret Island SalmonContact
Charlotte Redmann
207-420-0313
secretislandsalmon.com
