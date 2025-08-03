Vocabulous US Launches Word of the Day Newsletter Launches Just in Time for Back-to-School Season
Premium content from the Word of the Day app is now available for free in a daily email for learners and language lovers everywhere.
Boynton Beach, FL, August 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As students, parents, and educators gear up for a new school year, the team behind the popular Word of the Day app has launched a free Word of the Day newsletter. The newsletter features hand-selected words from the app designed to boost vocabulary, spark curiosity, and make language learning fun for all ages.
The free daily email includes:
· A thoughtfully chosen word
· A handmade illustration to aid visual learners
· A clear definition, example sentence, and pronunciation guide
· A fun fact, bit of etymology, or usage tip
Whether you’re a parent looking to enrich your child’s language skills, a teacher searching for quick classroom warmups, or a student preparing for a standardized test, this bite-sized resource makes learning accessible, engaging, and easy to build into daily routines.
“We wanted to create something simple, delightful, and useful, especially at this time when families and educators are looking for free, high-quality resources to support learning,” said Tanya McTavish, cofounder of Vocabulous US, the company behind the app.
The newsletter is mobile-friendly, takes less than a minute to read, and is appropriate for readers of all ages.
Sign up for free on the Vocabulous US website.
About Word of the Day
With over 7 million downloads and 10 years of continuous innovation, Word of the Day is a daily vocabulary-building companion designed to make learning new words fun and rewarding.
About Word of the Day
With over 7 million downloads and 10 years of continuous innovation, Word of the Day is a daily vocabulary-building companion designed to make learning new words fun and rewarding.
Contact
Tanya McTavish
647-970-4611
https://vocabulous.us
