Author Rodney Hernandez’s New Book “The God's Little Brother: The One Who Needed Love” is a Powerful Series of Poems Designed to Inspire Society to Move Forward as One

Recent release “The God's Little Brother: The One Who Needed Love” from Page Publishing author Rodney Hernandez is a thought-provoking and engaging collection of poems that seeks to inspire readers from all walks of life to come together with their fellow man, despite their differences, and work towards a future of love.