Author Rodney Hernandez’s New Book “The God's Little Brother: The One Who Needed Love” is a Powerful Series of Poems Designed to Inspire Society to Move Forward as One
Recent release “The God's Little Brother: The One Who Needed Love” from Page Publishing author Rodney Hernandez is a thought-provoking and engaging collection of poems that seeks to inspire readers from all walks of life to come together with their fellow man, despite their differences, and work towards a future of love.
Modesto, CA, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rodney Hernandez has completed his new book, “The God's Little Brother: The One Who Needed Love”: a stirring and eye-opening assortment of poems that will resonate with readers, calling them to love one another and look past their differences in order to find unity and healing.
“Oldest Brother // God // Told his Brothers // that the Earth // is good, then oldest // Brother said // to his brothers // let’s make man. // in our imagine // so oldest brother // with his flesh // He created the body // and Big Brother God // with his light // He created a soul // and little brother // loved what they // created so He molded // It together.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rodney Hernandez’s enthralling collection is sure to captivate readers as the author bares his very soul, offering an intimate tapestry of prose that will keep the pages turning and leave a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The God's Little Brother: The One Who Needed Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
