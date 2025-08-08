"Falling," by L. A. Batista to Launch August 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and advocate L. A. Batista will release her new book, "Falling" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-159-9, 979-8-88797-158-2, 979-8-88797-160-5) on Friday, August 8, 2025.
Hartford, CT, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In this deeply moving memoir, L.A. Batista recounts her incredible journey through a life filled with obstacles — family turmoil, physical challenges, an abusive marriage, and single parenthood. Despite the hardships, her story is one of unyielding strength and resilience.
Beginning with her childhood in the 1960s in a neighborhood in New York City, the author recounts her family life as she dealt with an undiagnosed rare disease. As a teenager, she found herself in a fractured family, leaving her feeling lost and without the sense of belonging she once knew. School became her escape, a place where she could focus and thrive, despite the emotional upheaval at home. When she married and became a mother, she was determined to provide a loving environment for her firstborn son, despite her own physical challenges. But her marriage quickly unraveled, as her husband’s drug addiction took center stage, pushing her to the brink of despair.
Feeling isolated and trapped in a toxic cycle, she fought an internal battle. The good days brought glimmers of hope, but they only masked the growing storm. But despite the emotional and physical toll, the author never gave up. She pushed herself to rise above the wreckage of her marriage, get her college degree, and provide for her sons, all the while holding on to the hope that things would get better.
The author reflects on the strength it took to survive the storms of her life. Her memoir is a powerful reminder that the human spirit can prevail even in the face of overwhelming adversity, and that the key to overcoming life’s challenges is to never give up.
Get your copy of Falling at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: www.amazon.com/Falling-Journey-Strength-Survival-Rising/dp/B0FK1GJ97K
L. A. Batista is a retired speech therapist whose passion for helping children improve their language skills is what first inspired her to become a writer and eventually publish a collection of children’s books. Since then, her essays and op-eds have appeared across numerous outlets, and now she draws from years of personal struggles to champion and empower those living with disabilities and other challenging circumstances.
In her spare time, Batista is an avid reader and loves spending time with her family, doing word puzzles, and being close to nature. She currently lives in the Pocono Mountains with her husband and their cats.
You can learn more about L. A. Batista and her work at LABatista.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Friday August 8th, 2025, 236 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-158-2
$34.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-159-9
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-160-5
Beginning with her childhood in the 1960s in a neighborhood in New York City, the author recounts her family life as she dealt with an undiagnosed rare disease. As a teenager, she found herself in a fractured family, leaving her feeling lost and without the sense of belonging she once knew. School became her escape, a place where she could focus and thrive, despite the emotional upheaval at home. When she married and became a mother, she was determined to provide a loving environment for her firstborn son, despite her own physical challenges. But her marriage quickly unraveled, as her husband’s drug addiction took center stage, pushing her to the brink of despair.
Feeling isolated and trapped in a toxic cycle, she fought an internal battle. The good days brought glimmers of hope, but they only masked the growing storm. But despite the emotional and physical toll, the author never gave up. She pushed herself to rise above the wreckage of her marriage, get her college degree, and provide for her sons, all the while holding on to the hope that things would get better.
The author reflects on the strength it took to survive the storms of her life. Her memoir is a powerful reminder that the human spirit can prevail even in the face of overwhelming adversity, and that the key to overcoming life’s challenges is to never give up.
Get your copy of Falling at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: www.amazon.com/Falling-Journey-Strength-Survival-Rising/dp/B0FK1GJ97K
L. A. Batista is a retired speech therapist whose passion for helping children improve their language skills is what first inspired her to become a writer and eventually publish a collection of children’s books. Since then, her essays and op-eds have appeared across numerous outlets, and now she draws from years of personal struggles to champion and empower those living with disabilities and other challenging circumstances.
In her spare time, Batista is an avid reader and loves spending time with her family, doing word puzzles, and being close to nature. She currently lives in the Pocono Mountains with her husband and their cats.
You can learn more about L. A. Batista and her work at LABatista.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Friday August 8th, 2025, 236 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-158-2
$34.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-159-9
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-160-5
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories