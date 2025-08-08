"Falling," by L. A. Batista to Launch August 2025 from Publish Your Purpose

Author and advocate L. A. Batista will release her new book, "Falling" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-159-9, 979-8-88797-158-2, 979-8-88797-160-5) on Friday, August 8, 2025.