Author Brent Filson’s New Book, "No-Rank Man," Follows a Vietnam Veteran Who Confronts His Past in Order to Learn More About His Father’s Death and the Impacts of War
Recent release “No-Rank Man” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brent Filson is a stirring novel that centers around Colm McCabe, a Vietnam veteran who finds himself returning from war to New York’s East Village in 1967 and getting involved in "The Summer of Love." As the hippie romp descends from idealism to madness, McCabe is forced to confront a lie he has been living, all while unraveling the truth behind his father’s suicide.
Williamstown, MA, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brent Filson has completed his new book, “No-Rank Man”: a riveting tale of a Vietnam veteran who finds his life upended after moving to New York following his service, leading to dark truths coming to light as he confronts the true price and impact that the war has had on him and others.
A former marine infantry platoon and company commander, and author of some 40 published books, Brent Filson is the founder of the Filson Leadership Group, Inc., which, for forty years, has helped thousands of leaders of all ranks and functions in top companies worldwide achieve sustained increases in hard, measured results. He has published some one hundred and fifty articles on leadership and been a guest on scores of radio/TV shows. His mission is to have leaders replace their traditional presentations with his specially developed, motivating process, The Leadership Talk.
“In the Summer of Love, 1967, a morally wounded Vietnam veteran Colm McCabe returns home seeking redemption in New York’s East Village,” writes Filson. “As the vibrant, chaotic counterculture descends into a winter of madness, rape and murder, McCabe is confronted by his tumultuous past. The reappearance of a captivating woman he once loved forces him to confront a lie he has lived with for years, unraveling truths about his father’s suicide and the deeper impacts of war.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brent Filson’s compelling is the third in Brent Filson’s “The Short Night Quintet”, a series chronicling American social upheavals during the Vietnam War era. Expertly paced and character-driven, “No-Rank Man” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “No-Rank Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
