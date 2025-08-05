Author Brent Filson’s New Book, "No-Rank Man," Follows a Vietnam Veteran Who Confronts His Past in Order to Learn More About His Father’s Death and the Impacts of War

Recent release “No-Rank Man” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brent Filson is a stirring novel that centers around Colm McCabe, a Vietnam veteran who finds himself returning from war to New York’s East Village in 1967 and getting involved in "The Summer of Love." As the hippie romp descends from idealism to madness, McCabe is forced to confront a lie he has been living, all while unraveling the truth behind his father’s suicide.