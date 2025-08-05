Author Jolene Rendon’s New Book, "Fairy-Tale Nightmare," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Teen Whose Dream Romance Turns Into a Twisted Nightmare She Must Escape

Recent release “Fairy-Tale Nightmare” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jolene Rendon is a compelling tale that follows Paige, a high schooler who falls for the school quarterback. After discovering his true colors, Paige meets Declan, who initially treats her like a queen but soon turns from a charming prince to a fairytale nightmare, leaving Paige fighting to survive.