Author Jolene Rendon’s New Book, "Fairy-Tale Nightmare," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Teen Whose Dream Romance Turns Into a Twisted Nightmare She Must Escape
Recent release “Fairy-Tale Nightmare” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jolene Rendon is a compelling tale that follows Paige, a high schooler who falls for the school quarterback. After discovering his true colors, Paige meets Declan, who initially treats her like a queen but soon turns from a charming prince to a fairytale nightmare, leaving Paige fighting to survive.
Pueblo, CO, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jolene Rendon, who enjoys spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book, “Fairy-Tale Nightmare”: a stirring story of a high school student whose whirlwind dream romance quickly becomes a twisted and abusive relationship.
“Paige had always envisioned what her last couple of years of high school would be like when her parents finally would allow her to date,” writes Rendon. “She already had the most amazing friends, and now she needed her dream lover. She had her eyes set on one quarterback at school, but as luck would have it, he would be the typical school jerk who had a darkness inside.
“Paige thought she would never find love until she met Declan, who showed her the meaning of love; he treated her like a queen. Declan was the prince in her fairy tale—until her fairy tale turned into a nightmare. Everything that Declan once was became the complete opposite, and Paige is fighting for her life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jolene Rendon’s enthralling tale is sure to transport readers as they follow along on Paige’s journey to fight back against Declan’s control and reclaim her life once more. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Fairy-Tale Nightmare” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
