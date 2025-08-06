Author Susan Seiple’s New Book "The Mystery of the Lonely Egg" is a Charming Story That Follows a Newly Hatched Bird Who Searches for Its Own Kind to Find Out What It is

Recent release “The Mystery of the Lonely Egg” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Seiple is a heartfelt tale that centers around a bird who hatches from its egg, curious about what kind of creature it actually is. In order to answer this question, the bird searches all over the farm to find others who look like it so that it can finally find its place to belong.