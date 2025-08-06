Author Susan Seiple’s New Book "The Mystery of the Lonely Egg" is a Charming Story That Follows a Newly Hatched Bird Who Searches for Its Own Kind to Find Out What It is
Recent release “The Mystery of the Lonely Egg” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Seiple is a heartfelt tale that centers around a bird who hatches from its egg, curious about what kind of creature it actually is. In order to answer this question, the bird searches all over the farm to find others who look like it so that it can finally find its place to belong.
Bloomsburg, PA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Susan Seiple, who worked as a first-grade teacher for thirty-five years, has completed her new book, “The Mystery of the Lonely Egg”: a stirring tale of a lonely bird who searches far and wide in order to discover what kind of animal it is and discover its own kind.
“‘The Mystery of the Lonely Egg’ is an adventurous tale about a good-natured wanderer looking for something very important,” writes Seiple. “Can dreams come true? You have to read the story to find the surprising answer.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Susan Seiple’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey. With colorful artwork to help bring Seiple’s story to life, “The Mystery of the Lonely Egg” is sure to delight readers, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Mystery of the Lonely Egg” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
