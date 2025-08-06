Author Kathleen Hyland’s New Book, "The Virginian Farmhouse," Follows a Couple Who Move to a Historic Farmhouse, Only to Discover a Ghostly Presence Already Living There
Recent release “The Virginian Farmhouse” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathleen Hyland is a riveting tale that follows Liam and Katie O’Brien, who pack up their lives to move into an eighteenth-century farmhouse in Virginia. However, unbeknownst to them, various specters already call the farmhouse home, and soon Liam and Katie find themselves dealing with ghostly roommates.
Monmouth Junction, NJ, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Hyland, a retired teacher and historical interpreter of eighteenth-century houses in New Jersey, has completed her new book, “The Virginian Farmhouse”: a gripping story that follows a couple who move to a historic farmhouse in order to start a new life together, only to discover there are others already living in their new home.
“Major Liam O’Brien and his wife Dr Katie O’Brien, DVM, moved from New Jersey to Virginia,” writes Hyland. “They bought an eighteenth century farmhouse to open a veterinarian clinic and carpenter shop. Unknown to them the farmhouse came with ghosts and an unexpected friendship.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kathleen Hyland’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Liam and Katie’s journey to make peace with their ghostly housemates. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Virginian Farmhouse” is a perfect blend of heart and the supernatural that’s sure to resonate with readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Virginian Farmhouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
