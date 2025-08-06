Author Ann Shaver’s New Book, "The Romance of River and Rain," is a Historical Drama Following Two Lovers in Ancient China Who Hold the Secret to a Sought-After Treasure
Recent release “The Romance of River and Rain: A Screen Treatment for a Chinese Historical Drama” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ann Shaver is a compelling tale that centers around two lovers who build a life for themselves in ancient China, only to have their world upended when it is discovered they both hold the secret to finding a highly desirable treasure.
Indianapolis, IN, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ann Shaver has completed her new book, “The Romance of River and Rain: A Screen Treatment for a Chinese Historical Drama”: a gripping tale set against the backdrop of ancient China that follows two lovers who are forever changed when it is revealed they hold knowledge pertaining to the whereabouts of a legendary treasure.
“Wounded and scarred travelers find one another on their journeys and make a life deep in a mountain fief – only to discover they hold the secret of the most sought-after treasure on earth,” writes Shaver. “Will it destroy the lives of everyone around them – including themselves?
“Ask the Two Toads who guard the entrance to the fief. They know.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ann Shaver’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s love of Chinese historical dramas, which developed during the Covid-19 pandemic as she spent hours watching beauty, romance, and exotic locales. Understanding love knows no boundaries and the pen follows a path of its own, “The Romance of River and Rain” was born in Indiana, but its heart is in ancient China.
“The Romance of River and Rain” is the first of a planned trilogy that explores universal themes of remorse, redemption, love and power, and what takes an individual on their own hero’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Romance of River and Rain: A Screen Treatment for a Chinese Historical Drama” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Wounded and scarred travelers find one another on their journeys and make a life deep in a mountain fief – only to discover they hold the secret of the most sought-after treasure on earth,” writes Shaver. “Will it destroy the lives of everyone around them – including themselves?
“Ask the Two Toads who guard the entrance to the fief. They know.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ann Shaver’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s love of Chinese historical dramas, which developed during the Covid-19 pandemic as she spent hours watching beauty, romance, and exotic locales. Understanding love knows no boundaries and the pen follows a path of its own, “The Romance of River and Rain” was born in Indiana, but its heart is in ancient China.
“The Romance of River and Rain” is the first of a planned trilogy that explores universal themes of remorse, redemption, love and power, and what takes an individual on their own hero’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Romance of River and Rain: A Screen Treatment for a Chinese Historical Drama” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories