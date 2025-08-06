Author Ann Shaver’s New Book, "The Romance of River and Rain," is a Historical Drama Following Two Lovers in Ancient China Who Hold the Secret to a Sought-After Treasure

Recent release “The Romance of River and Rain: A Screen Treatment for a Chinese Historical Drama” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ann Shaver is a compelling tale that centers around two lovers who build a life for themselves in ancient China, only to have their world upended when it is discovered they both hold the secret to finding a highly desirable treasure.