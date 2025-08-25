Baltimore Author Chanel Robinson Releases Powerful Memoir About Childhood Resilience
Announcing the release of memoir "Broken Things Still Bloom," by Chanel Robinson, a powerful memoir that traces her journey through childhood trauma, parental addiction, resilience, and healing in West Baltimore. The book offers raw, lyrical storytelling and speaks to survival, motherhood, and the power of transformation.
Baltimore, MD, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Available for Preorder now, "Broken Things Still Bloom: Resilience from a West Baltimore Childhood," by Chanel Robinson, is a powerful and deeply personal story of survival, motherhood, and transformation in the face of trauma. Published by Honey House Press, the book offers a rare and moving account of growing up in West Baltimore and the strength it takes to move beyond the past.
The idea for the book began when Robinson took a memoir workshop as a student at the University of Baltimore. “I shared the story of a traumatic experience from my childhood and my professor and classmates were very moved by my story,” she recalls. “They said the story was powerful and relatable. This led me to reconsider writing romance and to think about sharing other stories from my life that others might relate to.”
Much of the memoir focuses on Robinson’s relationship with the women in her family and her own journey into motherhood. “My son told me that I’m the strongest woman he knows. I never saw myself as a strong person. That made me reflect on my life and different challenges that I faced,” she says. “Writing about the women in my family gave me a chance to think about some of the choices they made and how those choices affected the way that they were as mothers and as people.”
Robinson says the part of the book that is closest to her heart is about becoming a mom. “This was the first adult decision that I made in my life. Having my son gave me a sense of purpose. My life as a young woman was solely focused on taking care of my kids. Everything I did was for them.”
Writing the book also brought challenges. “I knew that writing this book would require me to revisit certain memories that are painful. The most challenging part of the process was establishing a consistent pattern of writing. I didn’t want to face hard memories so I procrastinated a lot in order to avoid them.”
But her message for readers is clear: “I want people to read my story and take away the knowledge that bad or unspeakable experiences don’t have to break you.”
Part of the book’s reflection was nurtured during a writing retreat in Roseto Valfortore, Italy. “Going to Italy has been on my bucket list for years,” she says. “I wanted to experience the culture, visit museums and of course taste authentic Italian food. Participating in the retreat seemed like the perfect reason to go.” While there, she didn’t draft chapters of the memoir but immersed herself in journaling and self-reflection.
“Being in this beautiful little town of Roseto Valfortore with its friendly people and family focused setting I felt at peace. Being in this space gave a time to take a deep and long look at myself as a person who has gone through the fire and come out stronger than I ever imagined.”
The response from her Baltimore community has been immediate and encouraging. “The response from my family and friends was heartwarming, but not surprising. Everyone is very proud of me and anxious to read the book.”
Broken Things Still Bloom is available now in paperback and eBook. Chanel Robinson is open to speaking with book clubs, community groups, and media outlets about the writing process and the deeper themes of her memoir.
About The Author:
Chanel Robinson is a Baltimore native and graduate of the University of Baltimore. Her writing explores themes of trauma, resilience, and generational strength. She is a mother, creative voice, and advocate for healing through storytelling.
Book Details:
Available for Preorder Now
Broken Things Still Bloom: Resilience from a West Baltimore Childhood
By Chanel Robinson
Published by Honey House Press
Paperback | ISBN: 979-8-9858733-7-5 | $13.95 | Release Date September 16
Available at independent bookstores and online retailers
For review copies, interviews, or event inquiries, contact: Cesca Waterfield at honeyhousepress@gmail.com
