Pastor Carlos Sepulveda-Gonzalez’s Newly Released "From a Mess to a Messenger with a Message" is an Inspiring Autobiographical Testament to God’s Transformative Power

“From a Mess to a Messenger with a Message: De un desastre a un mensajero con un mensaje” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Carlos Sepulveda-Gonzalez is a moving account of a life once filled with struggle, now guided by divine purpose, encouraging readers to seek God through life’s trials.