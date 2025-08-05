Pastor Carlos Sepulveda-Gonzalez’s Newly Released "From a Mess to a Messenger with a Message" is an Inspiring Autobiographical Testament to God’s Transformative Power
“From a Mess to a Messenger with a Message: De un desastre a un mensajero con un mensaje” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Carlos Sepulveda-Gonzalez is a moving account of a life once filled with struggle, now guided by divine purpose, encouraging readers to seek God through life’s trials.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From a Mess to a Messenger with a Message: De un desastre a un mensajero con un mensaje”: an inspiring and heartfelt reflection on life’s hardships and God’s redemptive grace. “From a Mess to a Messenger with a Message: De un desastre a un mensajero con un mensaje” is the creation of published author, Pastor Carlos Sepulveda-Gonzalez, a senior citizen and lifelong U.S. resident, a widower, father of two, grandfather of three, and great-grandfather of two. A former Army paratrooper and Vietnam veteran, his greatest life accomplishment has been serving as a minister of God's Word. In his role as a pastor, he has guided many through life’s challenges, recognizing that the journey of life is filled with trials that build character and faith. Through this book, he encourages readers to lean on God for strength and direction, offering inspiration and spiritual support for life’s journey.
Pastor Sepulveda-Gonzalez shares, “The title and contents of this book come from a pastor’s own life experiences. As one reflects on the many different and difficult experiences a person goes through in life, it may one day be possible to hear a small voice in the mind that will truly revolutionize one’s thought process. Many know their life has been a great mess, it has always been from one mess after another to another from the moment they were born. As they struggle through life with all these messes, they are confronted with various forms of reality. Sometimes, they begin to reflect not just on themselves but also on the lives of others who may be going through similar experiences.
“The thought came to this pastor about writing down his life experiences. As he considered a title for the book, a thought entered his mind, and there it was, right in front of him: From a Mess to a Messenger with a Message. This title stuck with him for almost three years until he finally felt compelled to bring it forth and develop a concrete way to put it all into perspective, in book form.
“The focus of this entire story is not just to elaborate on the events, tragedies, hardships, or the many bad times in the life of this pastor, other pastors, or individuals. Rather, it is meant to bring about an understanding that life is not always a bed of roses; it can also be filled with thorns and thistles. With God’s help, many who are going through similar situations can read, understand, and can perfectly and clearly see that God can change a person’s way of life if they just let Him lead the way. This transformation happened to this pastor throughout his life when God entered his life and changed things for the better.
“Today, your prayers, directed to God, can also change your life for the better with His help. May the pages of this book bring you the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, through Christ Jesus our Lord and Savior. May God richly bless you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Carlos Sepulveda-Gonzalez’s new book offers readers a spiritually grounded perspective on personal transformation and the hope available through faith.
Consumers can purchase “From a Mess to a Messenger with a Message: De un desastre a un mensajero con un mensaje” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From a Mess to a Messenger with a Message: De un desastre a un mensajero con un mensaje,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
