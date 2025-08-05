Shirley Ford’s Newly Released “Why Pray?: A Conversation about Prayer” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Exploration of the Power and Purpose of Prayer
“Why Pray?: A Conversation about Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Ford is a spiritually uplifting work that encourages readers to embrace prayer as a vital and ongoing connection with God, offering practical insight and motivation for deepening one’s spiritual walk.
Amarillo, TX, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Why Pray?: A Conversation about Prayer”: a thought-provoking and spiritually enriching guide to deepening one’s prayer life. “Why Pray?: A Conversation about Prayer” is the creation of published author, Shirley Ford, a faith-driven writer devoted to encouraging spiritual growth and unity within the Body of Christ. As an intercessor, poet, songwriter, and advocate for Christian encouragement, she shares wisdom and uplifting messages rooted in her deep faith. Holding a master’s degree in business administration, Shirley also supports education and career development. She is active in her community through volunteer work and treasures time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loved ones. Her message is centered on God's grace and the abundant, eternal life available through Jesus Christ.
Ford shares, “God has given each one of us breath to breathe, a voice to speak, and a mind to be able to decipher things. God has given us knowledge through His Word to be able to speak a word in due season; therefore, we can say something that might be of great help to someone. God can and will give us the ability to help someone in whatever way we need to help them according to His will. We cannot take it lightly that God will use us to do some awesome things because we serve an awesome God! So why would we not be ready to serve in any way that He wants us to? We can do all things through Christ, which strengthens us! But how can we serve if we don’t communicate with Him to know and understand exactly what He wants us to do or to say? Why Pray? is just a conversation that will hopefully help all who read it be more encouraged to allow prayer to be the most consistent lifelong tool they use in connecting with our Heavenly Father.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Ford’s new book offers a thoughtful and sincere invitation to readers seeking to deepen their relationship with God through meaningful and consistent prayer.
Consumers can purchase “Why Pray?: A Conversation about Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Pray?: A Conversation about Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
