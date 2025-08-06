Roanne Malm’s Newly Released "Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness" is a Heartfelt and Accessible Reflection on Faith and God’s Love
“Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roanne Malm is a sincere and simple message of hope and grace, written by a loving parent to inspire spiritual renewal and strengthen readers’ connection with Jesus Christ.
Perham, MN, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness”: a sincere and easy-to-understand message about faith and God’s grace. “Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness” is the creation of published author, Roanne Malm, a former teacher and school administrator with a doctorate degree in education, lives in Minnesota with her husband. Though not a theologian, she wrote Dear Children, Please Read This as a loving parent sharing her faith journey to proclaim God’s grace and inspire readers. Malm is also the founder of a children’s summer reading program operating as a collaborative effort between various community organizations.
Malm shares, “A note from the author: This book is for anyone who wants to renew or enhance their relationship with Jesus Christ. The message about God’s grace and goodness was written specifically to my own adult children in hopes they will return their hearts to Christian principals and strengthen their spiritual connection to Christ, hence the title, Dear Children, Please Read This. With all the tragedy and injustice in the world, I want my loved ones to know there is hope, inner peace, guidance, and the promise of eternal life when they have God on their side.
“This book is not a scholarly work filled with research, theological notations, and answers to hard questions. It is a message from the heart – one that includes my own journal notes, references to the New International Version (NIV) Bible, and other credible sources. It is intentionally simplistic in form and content, so it can be read and understood in a short period of time. Enjoy.
“Comments from Readers
“'This is like a basic primer on Christianity. I love it…simple and full.'
“'Thank you for writing this. I read a lot, and this brought me to tears, which says something. The way the world is going today, this book is timely and may change many lives.'
“'This message is full of God’s wisdom and truth…beautiful!'
“I thought the message was heartfelt and inspirational.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roanne Malm’s new book offers an earnest and approachable message of hope, faith, and God’s unwavering grace for readers seeking spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Malm shares, “A note from the author: This book is for anyone who wants to renew or enhance their relationship with Jesus Christ. The message about God’s grace and goodness was written specifically to my own adult children in hopes they will return their hearts to Christian principals and strengthen their spiritual connection to Christ, hence the title, Dear Children, Please Read This. With all the tragedy and injustice in the world, I want my loved ones to know there is hope, inner peace, guidance, and the promise of eternal life when they have God on their side.
“This book is not a scholarly work filled with research, theological notations, and answers to hard questions. It is a message from the heart – one that includes my own journal notes, references to the New International Version (NIV) Bible, and other credible sources. It is intentionally simplistic in form and content, so it can be read and understood in a short period of time. Enjoy.
“Comments from Readers
“'This is like a basic primer on Christianity. I love it…simple and full.'
“'Thank you for writing this. I read a lot, and this brought me to tears, which says something. The way the world is going today, this book is timely and may change many lives.'
“'This message is full of God’s wisdom and truth…beautiful!'
“I thought the message was heartfelt and inspirational.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roanne Malm’s new book offers an earnest and approachable message of hope, faith, and God’s unwavering grace for readers seeking spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories