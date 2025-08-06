Roanne Malm’s Newly Released "Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness" is a Heartfelt and Accessible Reflection on Faith and God’s Love

“Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roanne Malm is a sincere and simple message of hope and grace, written by a loving parent to inspire spiritual renewal and strengthen readers’ connection with Jesus Christ.