Georgia United Credit Union Announces CEO Transition Effective January 2026
DULUGeorgia United Credit Union announced that CEO Debbie Smith will retire on December 31, 2025. Under her leadership since 2013, assets grew from $950 million to over $2 billion. Laura King, current President, will succeed Smith as President and CEO effective January 1, 2026.
Duluth, GA, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Georgia United Credit Union today announced that Debbie Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2025, following more than a decade of transformative leadership. The organization also announced that Laura King, currently serving as President, has been appointed by the Board of Directors to succeed Smith as President and CEO upon her retirement.
Since assuming the CEO role in 2013, Smith has guided Georgia United through a period of exceptional growth, expanding the credit union’s assets from $950 million to over $2 billion. A steadfast advocate for member service and community development, Smith has been instrumental in strengthening Georgia United’s mission and expanding its reach across the state.
In March 2025, Smith was recognized nationally for her contributions when she received the Inman Servant Leadership Award from America’s Credit Unions, a prestigious honor bestowed on leaders who exemplify humility, vision and an unwavering commitment to serving others.
“Debbie Smith has been at the helm of Georgia United’s success for more than a decade,” said Tom Dickson, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Her dedication to serving our members and communities has strengthened Georgia United in every way. Debbie’s legacy is not just in the numbers—it’s in the lives she’s touched and the mission she has advanced.”
To ensure a smooth and strategic transition, the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Laura King to succeed Smith as President and CEO, effective January 1, 2026. King brings a distinguished track record of leadership, having held senior executive roles at several of the largest credit unions in Georgia. She joined Georgia United in April 2021 and was promoted to President in July 2023, where she has since been instrumental in shaping the organization’s strategic and operational direction, deepening member engagement and positioning the credit union for continued growth.
Smith and King will work closely over the next few months to ensure a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition. In the months ahead, Georgia United will celebrate Debbie Smith’s tremendous legacy and offer members and partners opportunities to share their well-wishes as she embarks on this well-deserved next adventure — one that, knowing Debbie, will be just as impactful as the one she leaves behind.
About Georgia United Credit Union
Georgia United Credit Union is an award-winning financial leader and partner in education. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia United is ranked as one of the state’s largest credit unions with more than $2 billion in assets and more than 150,000 members. As a full-service financial institution, Georgia United offers competitive products and services for every stage of life. Visit gucu.org to learn more.
Tracy Bova
770-476-6400
gucu.org
