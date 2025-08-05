Future Horizons Announces Premier Autism Conference Featuring Dr. Temple Grandin, Sean Barron, and Dr. Brenda Smith Myles
Dr. Temple Grandin, Dr. Brenda Smith Myles, and Sean Barron are leading voices in autism. Grandin, a renowned author and scientist, has inspired millions through her books and Emmy-winning HBO biopic. Myles, an award-winning autism expert, has written 300+ works and presented globally. Barron, a journalist and co-author of There’s A Boy in Here, shares his personal journey with autism. Together, they offer powerful insights shaped by personal and professional experience.
Cincinnati, OH, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Brenda Smith Myles presents the “Comprehensive Autism Planning System” (CAPS), a practical, easy-to-use framework designed to help educators support autistic students throughout their school day. Attendees will learn how to align goals, supports, and schedules using evidence-based strategies.
In her second session, Dr. Myles covers Teaching the Hidden Curriculum, focusing on identifying and teaching the unspoken social rules that many autistic individuals miss. This session offers practical tips applicable to all ages and settings.
World-renowned autism advocate and scientist Dr. Temple Grandin shares her personal story and expert insights, providing practical guidance on early intervention, inclusion, puberty, and preparing for high school and college. Her inspiring talk offers valuable support for families, educators, and all those working with individuals on the autism spectrum.
Sean Barron’s presentation explores social relationship skills, teaching attendees how to understand and apply key social rules, differentiate between types of social expectations, and develop skills for career growth and personal relationships.
In her second session, Dr. Myles covers Teaching the Hidden Curriculum, focusing on identifying and teaching the unspoken social rules that many autistic individuals miss. This session offers practical tips applicable to all ages and settings.
World-renowned autism advocate and scientist Dr. Temple Grandin shares her personal story and expert insights, providing practical guidance on early intervention, inclusion, puberty, and preparing for high school and college. Her inspiring talk offers valuable support for families, educators, and all those working with individuals on the autism spectrum.
Sean Barron’s presentation explores social relationship skills, teaching attendees how to understand and apply key social rules, differentiate between types of social expectations, and develop skills for career growth and personal relationships.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories