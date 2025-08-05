Future Horizons Announces Premier Autism Conference Featuring Dr. Temple Grandin, Sean Barron, and Dr. Brenda Smith Myles

Dr. Temple Grandin, Dr. Brenda Smith Myles, and Sean Barron are leading voices in autism. Grandin, a renowned author and scientist, has inspired millions through her books and Emmy-winning HBO biopic. Myles, an award-winning autism expert, has written 300+ works and presented globally. Barron, a journalist and co-author of There’s A Boy in Here, shares his personal journey with autism. Together, they offer powerful insights shaped by personal and professional experience.