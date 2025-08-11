Sterling Information Technologies Inc. Launches Global Cybersecurity SOC Training Program After Successful Partnership with ZigZag Philippines
Canadian cybersecurity leader expands its Cyber Defense+ Certification program globally, following a transformative SOC enablement and Xcitium EDR deployment with ZigZag Philippines.
Toronto, Canada, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sterling Information Technologies Inc., (Sterling) a leading provider of cybersecurity workforce development and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, today announced the global expansion of its flagship Cyber Defense+ Certification Program for Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts.
This global rollout follows a successful collaboration with ZigZag Philippines., a global talent solutions provider, which recently completed a companywide Xcitium EDR deployment and officially launched its new Managed SOC Services on August 1, 2025.
Key Highlights
- Cyber Defense+ Certification for SOC Analysts.
Sterling’s 6-month hands-on training program empowered ZigZag’s technical professionals with advanced skills in threat intelligence, incident response, and EDR operations building internal capability to respond to modern cyber threats.
- Complete Xcitium EDR Integration.
With ZeroDwell Containment™ technology now fully deployed, ZigZag gains robust protection against ransomware, zero-day attacks, and other advanced threats.
- Global SOC Training Enrollment Now Open.
Sterling’s Cyber Defense+ program is now available to global enterprises, BPOs, and MSSPs seeking NIST 2.0-aligned SOC training for internal cybersecurity capacity building.
A Cybersecurity Blueprint for the BPO Industry
“Our collaboration with ZigZag is a proof-of-concept that world-class cybersecurity capability can be developed from within starting with the right training and tools,” said Neil Cesario, Chief Information Security Officer at Sterling Information Technologies.
“We don’t just deploy software, we equip organizations to defend themselves. ZigZag’s SOC team now stands as a model for the future of cyber-resilient BPOs.”
ZigZag’s leadership echoes the success of the partnership:
“This initiative marks a turning point for our organization,” said Chris Adebahr, Chief Executive Officer at ZigZag Global.
“Sterling’s training and mentorship helped us evolve our tech workforce into security-first thinkers. We're proud to launch our own Managed SOC as a result and even prouder of our people who made it possible.”
“From endpoint protection to SOC readiness, Sterling’s support has been exceptional,” added Allen Adolfo, Head of Information Technology at ZigZag Philippines.
“Our team is now equipped with the skills, systems, and structure to meet global cybersecurity standards and deliver trusted services to our clients.”
August Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign
To celebrate this next chapter, Sterling and ZigZag will co-lead a month-long awareness campaign featuring:
- Complimentary 14-Day Xcitium EDR Proof of Concept
Includes integration with ZigZag’s Managed SOC environment.
- Free NIST 2.0 Cybersecurity Risk Assessments
Offered to qualifying enterprise and BPO clients.
- Live Threat Simulation Webinars
Hosted by cybersecurity experts from both organizations, exploring real-world attack vectors and defense strategies.
About ZigZag Philippines
ZigZag Philippines serves as the operational hub of ZigZag Global, a Singapore-based company supporting high-growth businesses across Australia, North America, Europe, and other key markets. As a trusted provider of managed services and global talent, ZigZag delivers cyber-secure customer experience solutions to a global client base. Its Workforce+Security framework embeds Sterling-certified cybersecurity at every level of service delivery, setting new standards for compliance, resilience, and data protection in the BPO industry.
About Sterling Information Technologies Inc.
Since 1993, Sterling Information Technologies has built its reputation on one simple truth: trust is the cornerstone of security. Originally a hardware and services company, Sterling has evolved into one of Canada’s most trusted names in cybersecurity and operational risk consulting.
Today, Sterling’s advisory team includes seasoned vCISOs, threat researchers, engineers, and data scientists with over 85 years of combined experience. From enterprise-wide cyber strategies to threat intelligence and SOC enablement, Sterling helps organizations secure their data, their people, and their reputation.
Sterling’s approach is rooted in trust, transparency, and long-term partnership embedding security strategy into the core of every client’s business journey.
Media Contact:
Peaches Madarang-Cesario
pmc@sterlinginfo.com
www.sterlinginfo.com
This global rollout follows a successful collaboration with ZigZag Philippines., a global talent solutions provider, which recently completed a companywide Xcitium EDR deployment and officially launched its new Managed SOC Services on August 1, 2025.
Key Highlights
- Cyber Defense+ Certification for SOC Analysts.
Sterling’s 6-month hands-on training program empowered ZigZag’s technical professionals with advanced skills in threat intelligence, incident response, and EDR operations building internal capability to respond to modern cyber threats.
- Complete Xcitium EDR Integration.
With ZeroDwell Containment™ technology now fully deployed, ZigZag gains robust protection against ransomware, zero-day attacks, and other advanced threats.
- Global SOC Training Enrollment Now Open.
Sterling’s Cyber Defense+ program is now available to global enterprises, BPOs, and MSSPs seeking NIST 2.0-aligned SOC training for internal cybersecurity capacity building.
A Cybersecurity Blueprint for the BPO Industry
“Our collaboration with ZigZag is a proof-of-concept that world-class cybersecurity capability can be developed from within starting with the right training and tools,” said Neil Cesario, Chief Information Security Officer at Sterling Information Technologies.
“We don’t just deploy software, we equip organizations to defend themselves. ZigZag’s SOC team now stands as a model for the future of cyber-resilient BPOs.”
ZigZag’s leadership echoes the success of the partnership:
“This initiative marks a turning point for our organization,” said Chris Adebahr, Chief Executive Officer at ZigZag Global.
“Sterling’s training and mentorship helped us evolve our tech workforce into security-first thinkers. We're proud to launch our own Managed SOC as a result and even prouder of our people who made it possible.”
“From endpoint protection to SOC readiness, Sterling’s support has been exceptional,” added Allen Adolfo, Head of Information Technology at ZigZag Philippines.
“Our team is now equipped with the skills, systems, and structure to meet global cybersecurity standards and deliver trusted services to our clients.”
August Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign
To celebrate this next chapter, Sterling and ZigZag will co-lead a month-long awareness campaign featuring:
- Complimentary 14-Day Xcitium EDR Proof of Concept
Includes integration with ZigZag’s Managed SOC environment.
- Free NIST 2.0 Cybersecurity Risk Assessments
Offered to qualifying enterprise and BPO clients.
- Live Threat Simulation Webinars
Hosted by cybersecurity experts from both organizations, exploring real-world attack vectors and defense strategies.
About ZigZag Philippines
ZigZag Philippines serves as the operational hub of ZigZag Global, a Singapore-based company supporting high-growth businesses across Australia, North America, Europe, and other key markets. As a trusted provider of managed services and global talent, ZigZag delivers cyber-secure customer experience solutions to a global client base. Its Workforce+Security framework embeds Sterling-certified cybersecurity at every level of service delivery, setting new standards for compliance, resilience, and data protection in the BPO industry.
About Sterling Information Technologies Inc.
Since 1993, Sterling Information Technologies has built its reputation on one simple truth: trust is the cornerstone of security. Originally a hardware and services company, Sterling has evolved into one of Canada’s most trusted names in cybersecurity and operational risk consulting.
Today, Sterling’s advisory team includes seasoned vCISOs, threat researchers, engineers, and data scientists with over 85 years of combined experience. From enterprise-wide cyber strategies to threat intelligence and SOC enablement, Sterling helps organizations secure their data, their people, and their reputation.
Sterling’s approach is rooted in trust, transparency, and long-term partnership embedding security strategy into the core of every client’s business journey.
Media Contact:
Peaches Madarang-Cesario
pmc@sterlinginfo.com
www.sterlinginfo.com
Contact
Sterling Information Technologies Inc.Contact
Peaches Madarang-Cesario
1-416-548-7349 x203
sterlinginfo.com
Toll Free Phone: +1 888-302-5524
Peaches Madarang-Cesario
1-416-548-7349 x203
sterlinginfo.com
Toll Free Phone: +1 888-302-5524
Categories