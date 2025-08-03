DigitalHire Launches First AI-Powered Job Board with Video Resumes and AI Sourcing
In a market full of passive job boards, DigitalHire has launched its AI-powered hiring platform — the first of its kind to combine AI sourcing, video resumes, and an AI recruiting agent that calls, screens, and shortlists candidates for employers.
Washington, DC, August 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unlike traditional job boards, DigitalHire actively sources candidates, screens them with an AI recruiting agent, and delivers video resumes to employers, cutting up to 70% of hiring time. While most job boards rely on employers to wait for applications, DigitalHire works proactively — matching, calling, and screening candidates so companies don't have to.
“Hiring has become reactive and inefficient. Post a job, pray for applicants, waste hours screening,” said Karishma Veljee, President at DigitalHire. “We built DigitalHire to flip the model. Our platform goes out and finds talent, engages them with AI, and presents employers with video resumes of qualified, interested candidates, not just a pile of PDFs.”
What Makes DigitalHire Different?
- AI Matching: Every job post is paired with candidates based on skill, experience, and culture fit.
- AI-Recruiting Agent: DigitalHire’s recruiting agent makes real phone calls and screens candidates with custom questions, capturing intent, and filtering for quality.
- Video Resumes: Shortlisted candidates introduce themselves on video, giving employers instant insight into personality, communication, and fit.
The result: no more resume black holes, fewer unqualified applicants, and hours saved on pre-screening interviews.
A Platform That Actually Works for Job Seekers
DigitalHire isn’t just built for companies. It gives job seekers a better shot at being seen — especially those overlooked by traditional resume scanning tools.
Instead of submitting a static PDF, candidates record a video resume that showcases who they are. The platform’s AI recommends jobs, reaches out with interview opportunities, and acts like a personal career coach on autopilot.
“We’ve heard from so many candidates who felt invisible on other platforms,” said Mark Hoge, CEO of DigitalHire. “Video resumes let them stand out. Our AI agent reaches out, guides them, and makes sure their application doesn’t go ignored. We’ve had job seekers go from sign-up to interview in less than a day.”
Join DigitalHire Today
Whether you're hiring or looking for a new opportunity, DigitalHire is live and ready at https://app.digitalhire.com. Employers get pre-qualified candidates with video resumes. Job seekers get seen, heard, and hired faster.
About DigitalHire
DigitalHire is the first-ever AI-powered video job board that actively sources, screens, and connects talent using intelligent automation. Founded to eliminate resume clutter and hiring delays, DigitalHire empowers employers to hire better and faster, and gives job seekers the visibility and support they deserve.
Contact
DigitalHireContact
Mike Awan
(202) 558-0400
app.digitalhire.com
