High Meadows School Opens Meadow Hall, Its First New Academic Building in Nearly Three Decades
Roswell, GA, August 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Thursday evening, July 31, more than 200 members of the High Meadows School community gathered to celebrate a major milestone in the school’s 50-year history: the grand opening of Meadow Hall, the school’s first new academic building in nearly three decades. Meadow Hall is a 50th birthday gift to High Meadows, and the event marked the successful culmination of the school’s Anniversary Campaign, launched in 2023 to honor the school’s founding in 1973.
Built by Catamount Constructors, Inc., the $2.395 million facility includes 6,367 square feet of flexible interior space and a 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio, all designed to support hands-on, inquiry-driven learning and environmental sustainability.
The campaign exceeded its $2.3 million goal thanks to the generosity of 117 donors. Of those, 28 donors contributed $25,000 or more, earning lead donor recognition, and nine families gave over $100,000, helping ensure the debt-free construction of Meadow Hall.
Guests including families, faculty, alumni, and Roswell dignitaries enjoyed tours of Meadow Hall, family-friendly activities, and King of Pops refreshments before the official ribbon cutting.
“We could not have made Meadow Hall a reality without the unwavering support of our community,” said Head of School Lisa Baker. “Not only will this building serve our current students, but it represents a vision for the next 50 years of High Meadows School & Camp. That vision is rooted in community, in rich and meaningful learning, a deep connection to nature, and a progressive education that prepares students to think critically and be upstanders for people and the planet.”
Meadow Hall was designed with both students and the environment in mind and includes:
6,367 square feet of flexible classroom and meeting space
An outdoor deck and access to a wetland teaching area for environmental learning
Middle Years (Grades 6–8) classrooms, administrative offices, and a large gathering area for school-wide events
Prior to construction, a permaculture study ensured the building’s placement would preserve the natural landscape. Meadow Hall now seamlessly connects indoor learning to the school’s 42-acre campus, reinforcing High Meadows’ commitment to environmental stewardship.
“Watching our children explore this new space, a building where curiosity, collaboration, and connection to nature are at the forefront of the project will be deeply meaningful,” said Margaret Lamb, co-chair of the High Meadows Anniversary Campaign Committee. “This building reflects the heart of High Meadows.”
About High Meadows School
Founded in 1973 and located on 42 acres of historic farm property in Roswell, Georgia, High Meadows School is an independent, progressive school for children age three through 8th grade. Our experiential approach to learning honors the magic of childhood, inquiry, adventure, and play to encourage students’ academic and ethical growth in a respectful, inclusive, and joyful learning environment.
Built by Catamount Constructors, Inc., the $2.395 million facility includes 6,367 square feet of flexible interior space and a 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio, all designed to support hands-on, inquiry-driven learning and environmental sustainability.
The campaign exceeded its $2.3 million goal thanks to the generosity of 117 donors. Of those, 28 donors contributed $25,000 or more, earning lead donor recognition, and nine families gave over $100,000, helping ensure the debt-free construction of Meadow Hall.
Guests including families, faculty, alumni, and Roswell dignitaries enjoyed tours of Meadow Hall, family-friendly activities, and King of Pops refreshments before the official ribbon cutting.
“We could not have made Meadow Hall a reality without the unwavering support of our community,” said Head of School Lisa Baker. “Not only will this building serve our current students, but it represents a vision for the next 50 years of High Meadows School & Camp. That vision is rooted in community, in rich and meaningful learning, a deep connection to nature, and a progressive education that prepares students to think critically and be upstanders for people and the planet.”
Meadow Hall was designed with both students and the environment in mind and includes:
6,367 square feet of flexible classroom and meeting space
An outdoor deck and access to a wetland teaching area for environmental learning
Middle Years (Grades 6–8) classrooms, administrative offices, and a large gathering area for school-wide events
Prior to construction, a permaculture study ensured the building’s placement would preserve the natural landscape. Meadow Hall now seamlessly connects indoor learning to the school’s 42-acre campus, reinforcing High Meadows’ commitment to environmental stewardship.
“Watching our children explore this new space, a building where curiosity, collaboration, and connection to nature are at the forefront of the project will be deeply meaningful,” said Margaret Lamb, co-chair of the High Meadows Anniversary Campaign Committee. “This building reflects the heart of High Meadows.”
About High Meadows School
Founded in 1973 and located on 42 acres of historic farm property in Roswell, Georgia, High Meadows School is an independent, progressive school for children age three through 8th grade. Our experiential approach to learning honors the magic of childhood, inquiry, adventure, and play to encourage students’ academic and ethical growth in a respectful, inclusive, and joyful learning environment.
Contact
High Meadows School & CampContact
Kraig Doremus
678-481-3724
www.highmeadows.org
Kraig Doremus
678-481-3724
www.highmeadows.org
Multimedia
Categories