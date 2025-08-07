Jayda Abrams’s New Book, "Yonka’s Aquatic Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows Yonka the Cat as He Helps His New Seaside Friends by Cleaning the Beach
New York, NY, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jayda Abrams, a science communicator who holds a biology degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, has completed her most recent book, “Yonka’s Aquatic Adventure”: a captivating tale that centers around a cat named Yonka who heads to the beach for a fun-filled day, only to discover all sorts of trash and pollution that he tries to help clean up.
Abrams writes, “Yonka went to the beach at Audrey’s side, wanting golden sands and the ocean’s tide. But that fine day, he saw with a frown trash and litter scattered around. He looked at the shore, with skies so blue, and realized he had much to do. The dirty water and polluted sand inspired him to lend a helping hand.
“He cleaned up the beach and met some new friends who all appreciated his aquatic cleanse. In the end, the beach was clean for all to enjoy. All because Yonka was such a good boy. A lesson learned, both big and small, caring for Earth helps us all!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jayda Abrams’s book is a heartfelt tale that will help to encourage young readers to do all they can to care for the Earth and fight back against pollution. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Abrams’s story to life, “Yonka’s Aquatic Adventure” is a perfect addition to any classroom or family library, inviting readers to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Yonka’s Aquatic Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Abrams writes, “Yonka went to the beach at Audrey’s side, wanting golden sands and the ocean’s tide. But that fine day, he saw with a frown trash and litter scattered around. He looked at the shore, with skies so blue, and realized he had much to do. The dirty water and polluted sand inspired him to lend a helping hand.
“He cleaned up the beach and met some new friends who all appreciated his aquatic cleanse. In the end, the beach was clean for all to enjoy. All because Yonka was such a good boy. A lesson learned, both big and small, caring for Earth helps us all!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jayda Abrams’s book is a heartfelt tale that will help to encourage young readers to do all they can to care for the Earth and fight back against pollution. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Abrams’s story to life, “Yonka’s Aquatic Adventure” is a perfect addition to any classroom or family library, inviting readers to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Yonka’s Aquatic Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories