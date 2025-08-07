Becky Dennis’s New Book, "Gee Bee, Tell Me a Story," is a Charming Collection of Short, Imaginative Stories Inspired by Suggestions from the Author’s Grandchildren
Nampa, ID, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Becky Dennis, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “Gee Bee, Tell Me a Story”: a riveting series of short stories that the author has created through different suggestions and ideas that her grandchildren have provided her.
Author Becky Dennis and her husband grew up together in a small West Texas town called Levelland. They are blessed with two sons, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. For a couple of years, she and her husband resided in a small jungle village on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia. They also lived in the fascinating city of Dubai, where they watched the Burj Khalifa being built and celebrated its completion with fireworks viewed from their apartment window.
“‘Gee Bee, Tell Me a Story’ is a book of eleven short stories inspired by my grandchildren,” writes Becky. “They would ask for a story, and I would ask for characters. The characters would range from people, animals, mermaids, and dragons; sometimes they would throw in an item that needed to be mentioned in the story, such as a bridge or a shack. Anything their imagination conjured would fuel my imagination, and a story would be born.”
“Each story has a title followed by a list of the characters. For example, ‘Turtle’s Adventure,’ the last story in the book, had to have a turtle, a rabbit, a mermaid, a dragon, a bird, and a little girl. I encourage adults to send me their children’s characters, and I will write them a story and dedicate it to them in one of my upcoming books.”
Published by Fulton Books, Becky Dennis’s book is a heartfelt collection that is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover the incredible and imaginative tales that await them with each turn of the page.
Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring each of Gee Bee’s stories to life, “Gee Bee, Tell Me a Story” is sure to spark creativity within readers and encourage them to think up their own incredible tales.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Gee Bee, Tell Me a Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
