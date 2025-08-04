TradeTek 2.4 Construction Estimating Software Integrates OpenAI and Groq
TradeTek 2.4 is a complete construction estimating solution integrated with OpenAI and Groq. The hybrid solution combines the performance of GPU enabled graphics, large project scalability with shared resources across the Internet.
Henderson, NV, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TradeTek Software released TradeTek 2.4 with AI integration for OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Groq. TradeTek is a desktop application running on Mac or Windows that is tightly integrated with online Cloud services. The hybrid solution combines the performance of GPU enabled graphics, large project scalability with shared resources across the Internet. New capabilities include AI integration to analyze plan pages, extract text from plan images, auto name pages and customized user help for TradeTek itself.
TradeTek 2.4 adds new Template Assembly, Batch and Preset features. Trade specific Bundles that include preconfigured assemblies, list and reports can now be added to the standard TradeTek subscription. A fast Hot backup and restore feature was added to the Cloud account. Users can create an AI driven knowledge base for any tool or service to drive productivity or training. Other enhancements include the ability to stretch and correct page scaling or reduce image file size.
TradeTek 2.4 adds major enhancements:
- Assign Default Folder name to Template Assembly that adds folder during takeoff to Estimating panel.
- A Fix PDF Tool can improve image resolution, stretch images or reduce file size of job pages.
- On Template and Estimating panel, Fill Property was enhanced to conditionally replace property values.
- Fill Property feature now supports standard properties and refreshes properties from connected list.
- Support additional Preset defaults for Panel Batten Strips, Width, OC and Color.
- Assembly Presets were enhanced to assign connected lists to Sub Items or Beam and Joist Assemblies.
- The Auto Page Name dialog was enhanced to allow all or selected pages to be named.
- The License Management dialog now shows Info to identify computer or Bundles currently licensed.
- Bundles are now licensed monthly or annually with a TradeTek subscription.
- Scan text from Page images or Job related PDF files for instant search queries.
TradeTek Cloud 2.4 adds AI integration:
- Use AI Assistant to converse with AI, get info on specific Pages or analyze disk and clipboard images.
- Use AI to learn about TradeTek, your tools or estimating job based on a user extendable knowledge base.
- TradeTek with Cloud includes Basic AI service at no additional cost for moderate daily use of AI queries.
- Add Enhanced AI Service to TradeTek subscription for increase AI capacity or custom knowledge bases.
- Use ChatGPT or Groq to improve capture text from Page images or Auto Page Name accuracy.
- Fast Hot Backup and Restore was added to the Cloud Setup dialog.
- New TradeTek API commands where added to retrieve or change job pages and access AI features.
TradeTek runs native on 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 or macOS 10.14 or later with a 64-bit Intel or ARM processor. TradeTek is $99/month or $149/month for TradeTek with Cloud.
TradeTek includes a User Guide, Developer Guide, training video library plus searchable help topics. Schedule a free demonstration to see how TradeTek will dramatically reduce estimating time, integrate with other software and provide flexibility in the content and format of reports.
TradeTek Software
Ph: (725) 356-1454
Web: www.tradeteksoftware.com
Email: info@tradeteksoftware.com
