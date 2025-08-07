Kathleen Allen’s Newly Released "Did You Know" is an Inspiring Exploration of Christ’s Love and Presence in Our Daily Lives
“Did You Know” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Allen is a heartfelt reflection on Christ’s experiences and sacrifices, offering readers encouragement and a deeper understanding of His love.
Rocks Springs, WY, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Did You Know”, a compelling and faith-filled book that explores Christ’s suffering, His understanding of human struggles, and His unwavering love for all, is the creation of published author, Kathleen Allen.
Allen shares, “Christ suffered
1. adversity, acting in contrary direction to the gospel;
2. anguish, extreme pain or distress of mind;
3. chastening, taking our chastisement upon himself in Gethsemane;
4. despair, utter destruction of hope;
5. distress, desperate need;
6. misery, suffering and want caused by poverty;
7. mocking, insulting character of imitation;
8. pain, damage, harm;
9. persecution, harassment, torture;
10. tribulation, suffering from oppression;
11. trouble, feeling or being caused to feel mentally or spiritually agitated.
“This testifies that Jesus knows every circumstance in life because he experienced it in his life. Why did he suffer? So we would not have to go through these things alone, and he took Heavenly Father’s anger upon himself on our behalf. He gained victory over death and made intercession for the children of men.
Christ lives!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Allen’s new book encourages readers to reflect on their faith, recognize Christ’s presence in their lives, and find comfort in His eternal love.
Consumers can purchase “Did You Know” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Did You Know,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Allen’s new book encourages readers to reflect on their faith, recognize Christ’s presence in their lives, and find comfort in His eternal love.
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
