Natalie Wright’s Newly Released "Giving Thanks to Thee" is a Heartfelt Collection of Inspirational Poetry Stirred by Faith and Personal Reflection
“Giving Thanks to Thee” from Christian Faith Publishing author Natalie Wright is a moving compilation of poetry that encourages readers to hold on to hope, lean on faith, and find peace through life’s challenges.
Washington, DC, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Giving Thanks to Thee”: a heartfelt collection of inspirational poetry rooted in gratitude, faith, and personal growth. “Giving Thanks to Thee” is the creation of published author, Natalie Wright, the third of four children born to Minerva and Samuel Lee, who is a quiet, introspective writer who seeks deeper meaning in life and love through meditation and creative expression. A graduate of Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in Washington, DC, she initially pursued a career in English and journalism before prioritizing family life. Now returning to her God-given gift, Natalie shares her heart through poetry in Giving Thanks to Thee, a reflective work centered on gratitude, faith, and personal growth. Her writing offers readers a window into her soulful journey and invites them to discover the source of her peace and strength.
Wright shares, “This book is full of uplifting and inspirational poems for the soul. They are meant to let you know that everything will be okay.
“When life gets in the way and hard times are upon you, just know that you can and will get through it.
“'Just keep the faith.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Natalie Wright’s new book is a touching and spiritually rich offering that will resonate with anyone seeking encouragement and comfort during life’s storms. Each verse is a gentle reminder of God’s presence and the healing power of gratitude and love.
Consumers can purchase “Giving Thanks to Thee” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Giving Thanks to Thee,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
