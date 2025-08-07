Robert Epperly’s Newly Released “The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler” is a Gripping Historical Thriller Exploring an Alternate Legacy of the Third Reich

“The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Epperly is a provocative and imaginative historical fiction that dares to explore the possibility of a hidden heir to Adolf Hitler. Drawing from real-world events, espionage networks, and historical speculation, this novel delivers a tense and thought-provoking journey into one of history’s darkest chapters.