Robert Epperly’s Newly Released “The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler” is a Gripping Historical Thriller Exploring an Alternate Legacy of the Third Reich
“The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Epperly is a provocative and imaginative historical fiction that dares to explore the possibility of a hidden heir to Adolf Hitler. Drawing from real-world events, espionage networks, and historical speculation, this novel delivers a tense and thought-provoking journey into one of history’s darkest chapters.
Sand Springs, OK, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler”: a gripping blend of historical fiction and thriller that investigates the chilling possibility of Hitler’s hidden heir. “The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler” is the creation of published author, Robert Epperly, the director of Webco University at Webco Industries, a steel tubing manufacturer based in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. He develops learning opportunities for employees across all levels of the company. Holding an MBA from Southern Nazarene University, Robert is also the author of How to Get Great Results (2021). He is a certified coach, trainer, speaker, DISC consultant, and executive team member of the Maxwell Leadership organization. His work has been featured in publications like Golfer’s Digest and on podcasts including the CBS Radio Show with Benji Cole. Robert resides in Sand Springs with his wife, Mary, and their daughter, Taylar.
Epperly shares, “Adolf Hitler is widely recognized as one of the worst leaders in history. His Third Reich is responsible for the genocide of countless human lives to include six million Jews. The Nazi regime manufactured the Holocaust along with other mass human atrocities on a scale not previously seen. It was their intention to rid the world of certain ethnicities to create the perfect human race.
“They had advanced engineering and weapons, and this propelled their success in the blitzkrieg model. Most Allies were not prepared to combat against this tactic and had to catch up with the Wehrmacht at the onset of WWII.
“It was Hitler’s intention to create a one-thousand-year Reich, but he failed. This book dives into Hitler’s alternative plan to secure his thousand-year reign. Could having a son with Eva Braun before they died in April 1945 be the catalyst to continue his pursuit of perfection? How could this child have safely gotten out of Nazi Germany? Could he follow the ratlines so many other Nazis used? Who could Adolf Hitler trust with such an important task? If this child did escape, where did he go, and where is he now? What would the Mossad say about this child if they learned of his existence?
“All of these questions and more will be answered when you read The Last Secret of WWII.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Epperly’s new book delivers a suspenseful, well-researched narrative that invites readers to question what might have happened in the shadows of history. Perfect for fans of historical thrillers, espionage tales, and alternative history, this novel is a compelling and chilling page-turner.
Consumers can purchase “The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Epperly shares, “Adolf Hitler is widely recognized as one of the worst leaders in history. His Third Reich is responsible for the genocide of countless human lives to include six million Jews. The Nazi regime manufactured the Holocaust along with other mass human atrocities on a scale not previously seen. It was their intention to rid the world of certain ethnicities to create the perfect human race.
“They had advanced engineering and weapons, and this propelled their success in the blitzkrieg model. Most Allies were not prepared to combat against this tactic and had to catch up with the Wehrmacht at the onset of WWII.
“It was Hitler’s intention to create a one-thousand-year Reich, but he failed. This book dives into Hitler’s alternative plan to secure his thousand-year reign. Could having a son with Eva Braun before they died in April 1945 be the catalyst to continue his pursuit of perfection? How could this child have safely gotten out of Nazi Germany? Could he follow the ratlines so many other Nazis used? Who could Adolf Hitler trust with such an important task? If this child did escape, where did he go, and where is he now? What would the Mossad say about this child if they learned of his existence?
“All of these questions and more will be answered when you read The Last Secret of WWII.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Epperly’s new book delivers a suspenseful, well-researched narrative that invites readers to question what might have happened in the shadows of history. Perfect for fans of historical thrillers, espionage tales, and alternative history, this novel is a compelling and chilling page-turner.
Consumers can purchase “The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Last Secret of World War II: Der Sohn von Hitler,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories