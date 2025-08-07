Angel Ortiz’s Newly Released “Sofia and Angel Help Moses Free the Israelites from Slavery in Egypt” is a Vibrant Faith-Based Tale Blending Adventure and Divine Purpose
“Sofia and Angel Help Moses Free the Israelites from Slavery in Egypt” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angel Ortiz is a heartfelt adventure that reimagines the Exodus story through the eyes of modern-day characters committed to sharing God’s word and discovering their purpose.
Anthony, NM, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sofia and Angel Help Moses Free the Israelites from Slavery in Egypt,” an inspiring journey of courage, faith, and destiny, is the creation of published author, Angel Ortiz.
Ortiz shares, “Sofia, Angel, and their friends end up in Ancient Egypt, where they learn about God’s purpose to free the Israelites. They decide to help Moses, God’s servant, free the enslaved Israelites. Angel and Sofia soon realize that they have been together for over three years, and Angel finally proposes to Sofia, asking her to marry him. They have always talked about getting married and even starting their own family.
“Sofia and Angel will always be together because their love for each other will overcome any possible obstacle in their way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angel Ortiz’s new book invites readers young and old to explore faith and freedom through a creative, action-filled narrative rooted in spiritual growth and heartfelt devotion.
Consumers can purchase “Sofia and Angel Help Moses Free the Israelites from Slavery in Egypt” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sofia and Angel Help Moses Free the Israelites from Slavery in Egypt,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
