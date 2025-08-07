Angel Ortiz’s Newly Released “Sofia and Angel Help Moses Free the Israelites from Slavery in Egypt” is a Vibrant Faith-Based Tale Blending Adventure and Divine Purpose

“Sofia and Angel Help Moses Free the Israelites from Slavery in Egypt” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angel Ortiz is a heartfelt adventure that reimagines the Exodus story through the eyes of modern-day characters committed to sharing God’s word and discovering their purpose.