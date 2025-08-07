Philip Lehman’s Newly Released "Philables: Stories with Biblical truths" is an Inspiring Collection of Everyday Reflections Rooted in Scripture and Spiritual Insight
“Philables: Stories with Biblical truths” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip Lehman is a thoughtful devotional-style collection that brings biblical values to life through short, relatable stories drawn from daily experiences, scripture, and personal reflections.
Prescott, AZ, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Philables: Stories with Biblical truths”: a compelling blend of faith-filled storytelling and practical biblical wisdom drawn from daily life. “Philables: Stories with Biblical truths” is the creation of published author, Philip Lehman, who was born and raised in Michigan. He received his bachelor of arts degree from Spring Arbor College. He is a retired USAF fighter pilot, flying F-4s in 1972 in Vietnam where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and six Air Medals. He graduated from Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and was an emergency veterinarian from 1980 to 1996 in Toledo, Ohio, while also flying F-16s in the Ohio Air National Guard. He retired as a colonel from the OANG in 1997 and moved to King George, Virginia, to be DOD intelligence analyst. In this role, he conducted vulnerability assessments on military and intelligence facilities worldwide. He and his wife, Kathy, currently live in Prescott, Arizona. They have a daughter, a son, and one grandson.
Lehman shares, “Dr. Philip Lehman has no theological training so Philables are ‘Layman stories’ (pun intended) not sermons. Philables are intended to help believers see ‘every act is an act of worship’. To see everyday events as teachable moments...little vignettes that can lead to moments of praise, reflection and encouragement.
“For several years Phil’s morning devotions have frequently included writing short stories. Stories that are based on the day’s scripture passage or some recent event. This allows him to bring Biblical values and lessons into his daily life in short, relatable stories. Several friends asked him to share these daily stories with them and have since encouraged him to have them published as they have shared them with their family and friends. Each weekday he also emails the new Philable to his niece, a missionary in Thailand and translates them into Spanish and emails them to a pastor in Peru.
“Other than scripture, ideas for these stories come to Phil in sermons, daily interactions with others, and comments and current events. Philables avoid politics and cultural concerns and conclude with a brief synopsis of a lesson to contemplate or scripture to bring the story into daily life. For example the first Philable ends:
“'Moriah returned from her mission trip in Australia with a serious fungal foot infection. Her friends and family saw dirty, smelly feet, her doctor saw infected feet, God saw beautiful feet.' “As it is written ‘How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the Gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things (Romans 10:15)." Go get your feet dirty...get off the sidewalk. Be in the world but apart from the world. Don’t worry about what man sees. Follow Jesus’ example.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Philip Lehman’s new book offers a fresh, accessible approach to daily devotionals through narrative storytelling that encourages readers to find spiritual meaning in the ordinary.
Consumers can purchase “Philables: Stories with Biblical truths” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Philables: Stories with Biblical truths,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
