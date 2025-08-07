Author Damon Dusang’s New Book, "The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Journey Towards Healing from PTSD
Recent release “The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace” from Newman Springs Publishing author Damon Dusang is a poignant and deeply personal account that follows the author through her journey towards learning to move forward after struggling with PTSD. Through sharing his story, Dusang hopes to inspire others facing similar struggles so that they too may begin the road towards healing.
Biloxi, MS, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Damon Dusang has completed his new book, “The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace”: a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that centers around the author’s journey to heal from the struggles of PTSD, exploring how hope can be possible even in the darkest of life’s moments.
“The Jhenna” opens with Dusang at a low point of his life, struggling with PTSD from his time in the army and finding himself unable to even get a job “robbing banks” with how strongly it was taking over his life. After struggling in therapy and the speed of progress being made, he finally made a break through using the techniques detailed all throughout this book. Techniques developed using the help from treatment and his outside research on top of it, Dusang wants to reach people like him who can’t find the right path to recovery that works for them.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Damon Dusang’s enlightening tale is a heartfelt testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, no matter the trials that one may be facing in their lives. Emotionally stirring and honest, “The Jhenna” is a vital resource for anyone who has ever struggled with PTSD, providing the tools they need to begin the road towards healing just like the author.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“The Jhenna” opens with Dusang at a low point of his life, struggling with PTSD from his time in the army and finding himself unable to even get a job “robbing banks” with how strongly it was taking over his life. After struggling in therapy and the speed of progress being made, he finally made a break through using the techniques detailed all throughout this book. Techniques developed using the help from treatment and his outside research on top of it, Dusang wants to reach people like him who can’t find the right path to recovery that works for them.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Damon Dusang’s enlightening tale is a heartfelt testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, no matter the trials that one may be facing in their lives. Emotionally stirring and honest, “The Jhenna” is a vital resource for anyone who has ever struggled with PTSD, providing the tools they need to begin the road towards healing just like the author.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories