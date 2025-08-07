Author Damon Dusang’s New Book, "The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Journey Towards Healing from PTSD

Recent release “The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace” from Newman Springs Publishing author Damon Dusang is a poignant and deeply personal account that follows the author through her journey towards learning to move forward after struggling with PTSD. Through sharing his story, Dusang hopes to inspire others facing similar struggles so that they too may begin the road towards healing.