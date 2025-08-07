Author Evan Timko’s New Book, "The Soviet," is a Thrilling Tale Exploring the Shattered Psyche of a Man Haunted by His Past and Unsure About His Identity or Reality

Recent release “The Soviet” from Covenant Books author Evan Timko is a compelling and thought-provoking novel that centers around a man whose grip on himself and reality has begun to slip as memories of his troubled childhood and past begin to resurface, forcing him to face his shadows or risk losing himself in the process.