Author Evan Timko’s New Book, "The Soviet," is a Thrilling Tale Exploring the Shattered Psyche of a Man Haunted by His Past and Unsure About His Identity or Reality
Recent release “The Soviet” from Covenant Books author Evan Timko is a compelling and thought-provoking novel that centers around a man whose grip on himself and reality has begun to slip as memories of his troubled childhood and past begin to resurface, forcing him to face his shadows or risk losing himself in the process.
Georgetown, DE, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evan Timko, a graduate of Delaware State University and a certified pilot who enjoys spending time with friends and family, playing board games, and exploring the outdoors, has completed his new book, “The Soviet”: a stirring drama that centers around a man who is troubled by his past as the line between memory and reality begin to blur, causing him to question his reality and who he truly is.
“Breathing heavily, a man in a lavatory begins to flashback to his past. Whether the cause was his work or his current situation, who knows? This man is on the verge of losing himself in the void of his existence,” writes Timko. “As he remembers his childhood, the sweet taste was tainted by others with no regard for his own will. Woefully, the questionable demise of his neighbors and his parents is now placed into clear view. Who can know whether they clung to life desperately or death gracefully took them? Nevertheless, death has seemed to reject him throughout deadly scenarios and semi-peaceful times. His childhood was not as normal as most children. Did this relapse into his past cause a mental break or bring clarity? Has he killed the inner self he hates or just uncovered the other side he has denied for so long? Will he be able to overcome this on his mission or missions? How will he now deal with outside forces trying to get rid of him and expose him? Was the pain of his life pointless, or does it have meaning? Will he be able to come to terms with himself? Who could ever love him? Is there any point in living anymore as a shell?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Evan Timko’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this gripping, character-driven tale of psychological intrigue. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Soviet” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving them spellbound through its many twists and also while challenging them with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase "The Soviet" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
