Author Brandon Spolsky’s New Book, “Ambrose the Knight and the Quest to Become a Hero,” Centers Around a Young Boy’s Journey to Prove His Worth as a Knight
Recent release “Ambrose the Knight and the Quest to Become a Hero” from Covenant Books author Brandon Spolsky is a compelling and riveting story of a young boy named Ambrose, who dreams of becoming a knight and saving others. Despite his young age, Ambrose sets out to save the kidnapped princess with the help of his special ability and new friends.
Orland Park, IL, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Spolsky, who enjoys movies, pro wrestling, dogs, and, above all else, storytelling, has completed his new book, “Ambrose the Knight and the Quest to Become a Hero”: a charming story of a young boy’s heroic journey to become a knight and protect others.
“Young Ambrose wants nothing more in life than to be a knight like the adults in his kingdom,” writes Spolsky. “He wants to bravely save people and be rewarded for his great efforts. The one thing standing in his way? He is just a kid.
“One day, Ambrose gets his chance to prove himself when a dragon attacks the kingdom. Setting out on an adventure with his wooden sword and his magical ability to speak to animals, can Ambrose defeat the dragon and become a true hero?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brandon Spolsky’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Ambrose’s journey to prove himself and stand up to the dangerous dragon like no other knight can. With vibrant artwork to help bring Spolsky’s story to life, “Ambrose the Knight and the Quest to Become a Hero” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, helping them to discover that anyone is capable of accomplishing incredible things.
Readers can purchase “Ambrose the Knight and the Quest to Become a Hero” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
