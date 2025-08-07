Author Brandon Spolsky’s New Book, “Ambrose the Knight and the Quest to Become a Hero,” Centers Around a Young Boy’s Journey to Prove His Worth as a Knight

Recent release “Ambrose the Knight and the Quest to Become a Hero” from Covenant Books author Brandon Spolsky is a compelling and riveting story of a young boy named Ambrose, who dreams of becoming a knight and saving others. Despite his young age, Ambrose sets out to save the kidnapped princess with the help of his special ability and new friends.