Author Taylor Mabry, MD’s New Book, “A Father's Guide to Christianity: The Gospels,” is a practical guide to Christ’s life and teachings, as found in Scripture
Recent release “A Father's Guide to Christianity: The Gospels” from Covenant Books author Taylor Mabry, MD is an insightful guide designed to help readers study the Gospels in order to understand Christ, his teachings, and his actions. Inspired by his desire to help his children know Jesus, Dr. Mabry shares his writings with readers to encourage them to open themselves up to the Lord.
Brandon, MS, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Taylor Mabry, MD, a practicing physician in Flowood, Mississippi, who enjoys spending time with his family, watching football, and vacationing in Disney, has completed his new book, “A Father's Guide to Christianity: The Gospels”: an in-depth and enlightening guide to the Holy Gospels that explores the everlasting love and teachings of Jesus.
When Dr. Taylor Mabry’s oldest child was born in 2021, he began writing his thoughts about the Bible in order to give her a spiritual and theological guide. He wanted to help her understand the Bible and more importantly to know Jesus. “A Father's Guide to Christianity: The Gospels” has arisen directly from these notes. It covers, verse by verse and chapter by chapter, every event recorded in the gospels in chronological order. Refusing to get bogged down in excessive theological or technical jargon, Dr. Mabry focuses on how the Scriptures impact one’s understanding of the heart of Jesus and how they may be practically applied to one’s lives.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Taylor Mabry, MD’s new book offers readers a vital resource to be used in tandem with the Gospels to provide much needed and critical context for better appreciation of Jesus’s revolutionary words and actions, guiding readers to closer and more fulfilling relationship with Christ.
Readers can purchase “A Father's Guide to Christianity: The Gospels” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
