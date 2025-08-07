Author Katie Land’s New Book, "B is for Bear," is a Charming ABC Book with Artwork Based on Colorful Hand and Footprints by the Author’s Child, Bear James

Recent release “B is for Bear” from Page Publishing author Katie Land is a heartfelt and engaging ABC book that takes readers through the alphabet in a fun and unique way. With each letter, Land presents beautiful illustrations that transform her baby’s hand and footprints into incredible works of art.