Author Katie Land’s New Book, "B is for Bear," is a Charming ABC Book with Artwork Based on Colorful Hand and Footprints by the Author’s Child, Bear James
Recent release “B is for Bear” from Page Publishing author Katie Land is a heartfelt and engaging ABC book that takes readers through the alphabet in a fun and unique way. With each letter, Land presents beautiful illustrations that transform her baby’s hand and footprints into incredible works of art.
Crossett, AR, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Katie Land, a wife, mother, and pharmacist who enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends, whether it be at the ball field, lake, river, or beach, has completed her new book, “B is for Bear”: a delightful and creative ABC book that will take readers of all ages on a colorful and imaginative journey through the alphabet.
In “B is for Bear,” author Katie Land presents each letter of the alphabet with a corresponding word, as well as handprint and footprint art created by the author’s baby son, Bear James, that brings each word to life. As readers follow along, they’ll discover all the incredible images that can be created with an artistic mindset and just a hand or footprint as a starting point.
Published by Page Publishing, Katie Land’s engaging tale was inspired by one of the author’s favorite pastimes of creating handprint and footprint art with her son, which resulted in the creation of “B is for Bear”. With each entry, young readers and their parents or guardians will discover all sorts of creative images, inspiring them to create their own art together.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “B is for Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
