Points North Delivers Record H1 Performance, Relocates Headquarters, and Accelerates Towards Next Generation Compliance Launch

Points North reported record H1 2025 growth, with a 36% increase in new customer sales and 37% rise in recurring revenue, driven by expanded Managed Services and partner demand. The company relocated its HQ to Minneapolis to support continued growth and is set to launch its next generational compliance platform this fall, marking its most ambitious product rollout to date. Leadership and team expansions further position the company for scale.