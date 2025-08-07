Author Robby Barbarian’s New Book, "Sam the Goldminer," Centers Around a Gold Miner Who Refuses to Give Up Faith After Being Stranded in the Desert with No Water
Recent release “Sam the Goldminer” from Page Publishing author Robby Barbarian is a charming English-Spanish story of a gold miner who sets out with his stubborn mule to find gold. But after traveling through the desert, Sam discovers he forgot to pack water, and must have faith that rain will come soon and help him survive.
New York, NY, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robby Barbarian, a loving husband and father of two, as well as a veteran of the Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “Sam the Goldminer”: a stirring tale of a gold miner who finds himself in a terrible jam, but refuses to give up hope that everything will turn out alright in the end.
In “Sam the Goldminer,” readers are introduced to the titular character, who sets out on his mule Betsy in order to search for gold, only to discover he has foolishly forgotten to pack water for the trip. Now stuck in the desert with no supplies, Sam holds on to the only thing he has left, his faith, as he waits for the rains to come and save him.
“‘Sam the Gold Miner’ is a story about faith,” writes Barbarian. “It also teaches us that the things that we may think are the most important are sometimes the least important.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robby Barbarian’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Sam’s journey, where his faith will be put to the ultimate test. Written in both English and Spanish, “Sam the Goldminer” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sam the Goldminer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
