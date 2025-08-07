Author Robby Barbarian’s New Book, "Sam the Goldminer," Centers Around a Gold Miner Who Refuses to Give Up Faith After Being Stranded in the Desert with No Water

Recent release “Sam the Goldminer” from Page Publishing author Robby Barbarian is a charming English-Spanish story of a gold miner who sets out with his stubborn mule to find gold. But after traveling through the desert, Sam discovers he forgot to pack water, and must have faith that rain will come soon and help him survive.